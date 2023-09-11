US STOCKS-Wall St eyes higher open as Tesla rallies; inflation data in focus

By Shristi Achar A and Shubham Batra

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Monday following gains in megacaps led by Tesla, while investors awaited inflation data due later this week for clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate path.

Tesla TSLA.O jumped 6% in premarket trading as Morgan Stanley upgraded the EV maker to "overweight" from "equal-weight" due to potential growth in its market value because of Dojo, the firm's supercomputer.

Shares of other megacaps including Alphabet GOOGL.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and Amazon AMZN.O rose between 0.4% and 0.8%.

Apple AAPL.O climbed 1.4% after a near 6% decline last week on China's restrictions of iPhone usage for government officials, and ahead of its fall event on Sept. 12.

U.S. stocks logged weekly declines on Friday as strength in oil prices and stronger-than-expected economic data fueled concerns of sticky inflation and interest rates staying higher for longer.

Investors now await the crucial consumer and producer prices data as well as retail sales numbers due later this week.

The consumer price data on Wednesday will indicate whether the U.S. economy is on track for a so-called soft landing that could allow the Fed to bring down inflation without sharply impacting growth.

"The inflation numbers should be expected to be at least flat if not higher and most likely slightly higher as compared to the continued decline we've seen since last year, said Hugh Anderson, managing director at HighTower Advisors.

"I expect at least one more increase, but this is at best. Certainly no cuts, and I don't expect to see cuts for quite some time until we see a dramatic decline in employment."

Traders see a 93% chance of the central bank holding its interest rates at current levels in the September meeting, while their odds for a pause in November stand at 55.4%, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Treasury yields inched up on Monday, with yields on 2-year note hovering around 4.9906%.

Fed officials have entered a blackout period, during which they usually do not make public comments, until the policy decision outcome on Sept. 20.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 71 points, or 0.21%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 22.25 points, or 0.5%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 118.25 points, or 0.77%.

Among other stocks, Hostess BrandsTWNK.O jumped 18.4% premarket after J. M. Smucker SJM.N said it would buy the Twinkies-maker in a $5.6 billion deal .

Data over the weekend showed China's consumer prices returned to positive territory in August, while factory-gate price declines slowed, as deflation pressures ease amid signs of stabilization in the economy.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese firms PDD Holdings PDD.O, Xpeng XPEV.N, Baidu BIDU.O rose between 1.7% and 4.2%, while the iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI.N gained 1.5%.

Meta PlatformsMETA.O added 1.3% after a report on Sunday said the firm was working on a new, more powerful artificial-intelligence system.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Shreyashi Sanyal and Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Vinay Dwivedi)

