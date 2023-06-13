US STOCKS-Wall St eyes higher open as inflation data boosts rate pause hopes

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click [LIVE/] or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
Consumer price index rises 0.1% in May
Apple slips on UBS downgrade
Oracle jumps on upbeat forecast
Futures up: Dow 0.16%, S&P 0.35%, Nasdaq 0.69%
By Shristi Achar A and Sruthi Shankar
June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday as data showed consumer prices rose modestly in May, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve could skip raising interest rates this week.
The U.S. Labor Department's consumer price index (CPI) reading showed inflation rose 0.1% last month compared with a 0.4% jump in April, with core inflation remaining unchanged at 0.4%.
On a year-on-year basis, headline inflation increased by a lower-than-estimated 4.0%, the smallest rise in more than two years.
The Fed will commence its two-day policy meeting later in the day, with an interest rate decision due on Wednesday, followed by Chair Jerome Powell's news conference.
"Today's fall in the rate of inflation is likely to be welcomed by investors, but it remains stubbornly above the Fed's 2% target," said Richard Flynn, managing director of Charles Schwab UK.
"The good news is that the 'stickiness' in inflation is now confined to a smaller number of categories compared to earlier in the year."
Traders have fully priced in that the central bank will hold interest rates at the 5%-5.25% range, while expecting a 67% chance of a 25-basis-point hike in July, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.
The S&P 500 logged their
highest closing levels since April 2022 on Monday, lifted by
market heavyweights including Amazon.com
The benchmark S&P 500 has risen 21% from its October 2022 lows, heralding a bull market according to some investors.
At 8:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 56 points, or
0.16%, S&P 500 e-minis
Oracle Corp
Intel Corp
Apple
Advanced Micro Devices
Bunge Ltd
U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies including JD.com
