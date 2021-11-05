US STOCKS-Wall St extends record rally on strong jobs report, Pfizer COVID-19 pill cheer

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Pfizer surges after positive COVID-19 antiviral pill data

October payrolls surge back as virus impact fades

Travel stocks lead broader market gains

Pinterest rises as holiday season looks bright

Indexes up: Dow 0.89%, S&P 0.74%, Nasdaq 0.59%

Updates to open

By Devik Jain and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs in a broad-based rally on Friday as data showing strong jobs growth in October, coupled with Pfizer's COVID-19 pill update, boosted sentiment about economic growth.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with economy-sensitive energy .SPNY, financials .SPSY and industrials .SPLRCI gaining more than 1% each.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index .RUT added 1.5%, also scaling a record peak.

The Labor Department's report showed U.S. employment increased more than expected last month as COVID-19 infections over the summer subsided, offering more evidence that economic activity was regaining momentum early in the fourth quarter.

"Today's release is affirmation that the economy is on the right footing and there exists a possibility that the Santa Claus rally could be one of the strongest in recent memory," said Peter Essele, head of portfolio management for Commonwealth Financial Network.

Pfizer Inc PFE.N jumped 9.3% after the drugmaker's experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut by 89% the chances of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of developing severe disease.

Shares of Merck MRK.N slipped 8.6%, dragging the S&P healthcare sector .SPXHC lower.

Travel stocks rose following Pfizer's announcement, with the S&P 1500 Airlines index .SPCOMAIR climbing 5.5% and cruise operators Carnival Corp CCL.N, Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.Nand Norwegian Cruise NCLH.N rising between 7.2% and 5.8%.

"We couldn't get more positive news ... now this does feel like it's really the end of the pandemic," said Thomas Hayes, managing member, Great Hill Capital LLC, New York.

"It's a quick efficacious solution ... if you get diagnosed, you just take the pill and you're back in action so the market loves it, the travel and leisure sector loves it and we love it."

Among earnings moves, Expedia EXPE.O jumped 11.0% after the online travel agency posted upbeat third-quarter revenue, while Pinterest Inc PINS.N climbed 3.9% on an upbeat fourth-quarter revenue forecast.

A stellar third-quarter reporting season, coupled with cheery outlook on earnings growth as well as a central bank in no rush to hike interest rates, has boosted investor appetite for equities, helping them look past worries about inflation, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages.

Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Friday on the social policy and climate-change bill and a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 322.01 points, or 0.89%, at 36,446.24, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 34.61 points, or 0.74%, at 4,714.67, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 94.83 points, or 0.59%, at 16,035.14.

Boeing Co BA.N gained 3.3% after sources told Reuters investors have reached an agreement with current and former company officers to settle a lawsuit over the safety oversight of the 737 MAX.

Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O sank 30.8% after it slashed its full-year sales outlook by up to $1 billion.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.12-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.81-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 79 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 217 new highs and 35 new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.