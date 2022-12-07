US STOCKS-Wall St extends losses as recession worries mount, Apple drops

By Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian

Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell in choppy trading on Wednesday as investors assessed the warnings of a looming recession from major Wall Street bankers, while Apple shares fell on analyst projections of lower iPhone shipments.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell for a fifth straight session and the Nasdaq .IXIC for a fourth, dragged down by a 1.4% drop in Apple Inc AAPL.O shares on Morgan Stanley's iPhone shipment target cut due to production delays at a Foxconn2317.TW plant in China.

Markets have also been rattled by downbeat comments from top executives at Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Bank of America Corp BAC.Nthat a mild to more pronounced recession was likely ahead.

Fears that the U.S. central bank might stick to a longer rate-hike cycle have intensified recently in the wake of strong jobs and service-sector reports.

More economic data, including weekly jobless claims, producer price index and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey this week, will be on the watch list for clues on what to expect from the Fed on Dec. 14.

"Expectations are beginning to unravel a little bit as the market realizes that the Fed may have to maintain rates at a higher level for longer than it had hoped and this is placing a more downward pressure on the markets," said Jason Pride, chief investment officer for private wealth at Glenmede in Philadelphia.

"From the bigger picture, the Fed has hiked rates to a point where markets are expecting monetary policy to be restrictive enough to cause a mild recession."

The CBOE volatility index .VIX, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to a two-week high at 23.01 points amid increased investor anxiety.

Money market participants see a 91% chance that the Fed will increase its key benchmark rate by 50 basis point in December to 4.25%-4.50%, with rates peaking in May 2023 at 4.92%. FEDWATCH

At 9:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 80.70 points, or 0.24%, at 33,515.64, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 12.07 points, or 0.31%, at 3,929.19, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 70.86 points, or 0.64%, at 10,944.03.

Concerns around a steep rise in borrowing costs have boosted the dollar and dented demand for risk assets such as equities this year, with the S&P 500 on course to snap a three-year winning streak, down 17.5% so far in 2022.

Four out of 11 major S&P sector indexes were higher in early trading, with healthcare .SPXHC leading the pack, while technology .SPLRCT was the worst performer, with a 1% drop.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O slumped 2.9%, down for a third straight session over production loss worries at its Shanghai plant.

Carvana Co CVNA.N tumbled 36.8% to a record low after Wedbush downgraded the used-car retailer's stock to "underperform" from "neutral" and trimmed its price target to $1.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.01-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.39-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

