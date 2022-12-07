US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower after choppy trading from rising recession worries

By David French

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended broadly lower on Wednesday, after a choppy session where investors struggled to grasp a clear direction as they weighed how the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening might feed through into corporate America.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell for the fifth straight session, while the Nasdaq .IXIC finished down for the fourth time in a row.

The Nasdaq was dragged down by a drop in Apple Inc AAPL.O on Morgan Stanley's iPhone shipment target cut and a fall in Tesla Inc .IXIC over production loss worries.

Markets have also been rattled by downbeat comments from top executives at Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Bank of America Corp BAC.N on Tuesday that a mild to more pronounced recession was likely ahead.

Fears that the U.S. central bank might stick to a longer rate-hike cycle have intensified recently in the wake of strong jobs and service-sector reports.

More economic data, including weekly jobless claims, producer price index and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey this week, will be on the watch list for clues on what to expect from the Fed on Dec. 14.

"It feels like we're in this very uncertain period where investors are trying to ascertain what's more important, as policymakers are slowing down on rates but the data is not playing ball," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"The market is trying to balance the headwinds and the tailwinds and this is causing some confusion."

The CBOE volatility index .VIX, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to a two-week high before slipping back slightly.

Money market participants see a 91% chance that the Fed will increase its key benchmark rate by 50 basis points in December to 4.25%-4.50%, with rates peaking in May 2023 at 4.93%. FEDWATCH

Concerns about a steep rise in borrowing costs have boosted the dollar, but dented demand for risk assets such as equities this year. The S&P 500 is on track to snap a three-year winning streak.

Few of the 11 major S&P sector indexes were higher, with healthcare .SPXHC one of them. Technology .SPLRCT and communication services .SPLRCL were among the worst performers.

Energy .SPNY fell for its fifth straight session. The sector's performance was weighed by U.S. crude prices CLc1 falling again, settling at the lowest level in 2022, as concerns over the outlook for global growth wiped out all of the gains since Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbated the worst global energy supply crisis in decades.

Carvana Co CVNA.Nlost nearly half its stock value after Wedbush downgraded the used-car retailer's stock to "underperform" from "neutral" and slashed its price target to $1.

Meanwhile, United Airlines UAL.O traded lower. Unions representing various workers at the airline said they would join forces on contract negotiations.

Travel-related stocks were generally down. Delta Air Lines DAL.N and American Airlines Group AAL.O were lower, as were cruise line operators Carnival Corp CCL.N and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N and accommodation-linked Airbnb Inc ABNB.O and Booking Holdings BKNG.O.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra, Ankika Biswas, Johann M Cherian and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi, Shounak Dasgupta and Lisa Shumaker)

