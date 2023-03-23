US STOCKS-Wall St ends higher as Yellen vows actions to safeguard deposits

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jobless claims remain low, new home sales rise

Block Inc slides after Hindenburg discloses short position

US SEC threatens to sue Coinbase, shares drop

S&P Bank index touches lowest since Nov 2020

Indexes up: Dow 0.23%, S&P 0.30%, Nasdaq 1.01%

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed higher on Thursday as market participants were reassured by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's reassurances that measures will be taken to keep Americans' deposits safe.

All three major U.S. stock indexes reversed an earlier rally, turning red before clawing their way back to positive territory in the final hour as Yellen resumed her congressional testimony.

Dropping Treasury yields, particularly an 18 basis point drop in two-year note yields, helped growth shares boost the Nasdaq to the head of the pack. US/N

"You watch this market and you watch it change direction in a short period of time and it’s based on some market participants’ interpretation over what someone said and how it affects how their trading," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta.

"The market as a whole is telling you is there are a lot of different ways to interpret all the things people are saying."

The session followed Wednesday's boom-and-bust moves after the Fed's rate hike, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's subsequent Q&A session and Yellen's testimony before Congress in which she ruled out blanket protection for all deposits.

Interest rate hikes by central banks around the world have stressed the banking sector, which became manifest with the recent failures of SVB Financial Group SIVB.O and Signature Bank SBNY.O.

Jitters among regional banks persist, with the KBW Regional Bank index .KRX sliding 3.0%.

The S&P 500 banks index .SPXBK dipped 1.2% to its lowest level since November 2020, and it has now fallen over 40% from its record high in February 2022.

"Every central bank that was on path to raise rates raised them," GLOBALT's Martin added. "Therefore they’ve all identified that inflation is currently the most important issue and poses the most risk to the system, whereas the effect of higher rates on financial stability isn’t as much of a concern - although it remains highly concerning."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJIrose 75.14 points, or 0.23%, to 32,105.25, the S&P 500 .SPXgained 11.75 points, or 0.30%, to 3,948.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXICadded 117.44 points, or 1.01%, to 11,787.40.

Of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, only communication services .SPLRCL and tech .SPLRCT ended the session higher.

First Republic Bank FRC.Ndropped6.0% in volatile trading in the wake of Yellen's testimony.

Chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA.O advanced 2.7% after Needham raised its price target.

Block Inc SQ.N shares slid 14.8% after Hindenburg Research disclosed its short positions in the company.

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O dropped 14.1% in the wake of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's threat to sue the company.

Accenture ACN.N surged 7.3% after it announced plans to cut about 2.5% of its workforce.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.59-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.12-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted four new 52-week highs and 32 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 51 new highs and 296 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 12.35 billion shares, compared with the 12.80 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

