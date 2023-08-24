US STOCKS-Wall St ends down sharply, focus shifts to upcoming Powell speech

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Thursday, led by a drop in the Nasdaq after this week's sharp gains and investor nervousness ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech Friday.

Shares of NvidiaNVDA.Ohit a record high early in the session after the company late Wednesday gave a much stronger-than-expected forecast amid demand for its artificial intelligence chips and said it would buy back $25 billion in stock.

All of the major S&P 500 sectors were down on the day, however, and an index of semiconductors .SOX also dropped.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 59.98 points, or 1.35%, to end at 4,376.03 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 256.41 points, or 1.87%, to 13,464.62. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 374.90 points, or 1.09%, to 34,098.08.

Central bankers and other economic leaders gathered Thursday for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Powell's highly anticipated speech on the economic outlook is due Friday.

The market had gained along with Nvidia this week ahead of the company's report on hopes that its forecast could extend this year's artificial intelligence tech stock rally.

Data earlier Thursday showed claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pointed to a still-strong jobs market, news that some say could support the Fed's hawkish message of higher interest rates for longer. Treasury yields edged higher.

Investors also digested comments from Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, who in an interview on CNBC on Thursday said the Fed will need to keep rates restrictive for a while.

The Fed has been raising rates since March 2022 in an effort to bring down inflation, and investors are looking for clarity on whether more rate increases are ahead and how long the Fed plans to hold rates high.

