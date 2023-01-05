US STOCKS-Wall St ends down; jobs data feeds fears of more Fed tightening

By Sinéad Carew and Amruta Khandekar

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes closed more than 1% lower on Thursday as fresh evidence of a tight labor market ate away at any hopes investors had that the Federal Reserve could pause its rating hiking cycle anytime soon as it keeps focused on inflation.

Thursday's ADP National Employment report showed a higher-than-expected rise in private employment in December. Another report showed weekly jobless claims fell last week.

On Wednesday, another data set showed a moderate fall in U.S. job openings. While a strong labor market would usually be welcomed as a sign of economic strength investors currently see it as a reason for the Fed to keep interest rates high.

"It's very clear that good news on the labor market means bad news for the stock market. Data is showing that the labor market is very resilient," said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise in Tory Michigan.

"As long as the labor market is resilient, the Federal Reserve has to continue to tighten financial conditions to bring inflation down," said that strategist who expects investors to be keenly focused on wage inflation in Friday's jobs report.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 44.74 points, or 1.16%, to end at 3,808.23 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 153.53 points, or 1.47%, to 10,305.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 339.18 points, or 1.02%, to 32,930.59.

The indexes had pared losses earlier in the afternoon after St. Louis Federal Reserve leader James Bullard said 2023 could finally bring some welcome relief on the inflation front.

While Saglimbene noted that Bullard's comments were not surprising, his suggestion that rate hikes were starting to show some signs of dampening inflation, provided some reassurance.

In the previous session, Wall Street's main indexes erased some of their gains after minutes from the Fed's December meeting showed the central bank was laser-focused on fighting inflation even as officials agreed to slow the pace of rate hikes to limit risks to economic growth.

Earlier Thursday both Kansas City Fed leader Esther George and Atlanta President Raphael Bostic stressed that the central bank's priority was to curb inflation through policy tightening.

Traders see rates peaking at slightly above 5% in June. FEDWATCH

The more comprehensive non farm payrolls report due on Friday, will be looked to for further clues on labor demand and the rate hike trajectory.

Among individual stocks, Tesla Inc TSLA.O sank after December sales of its China-made electric vehicles fell to a five-month low, while Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O also lost ground after it announced increased layoff plans.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O fell sharply after the drugstore chain posted a quarterly loss on an opioid litigation charge.

Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O plunged after the home goods retailer said it was exploring options, including bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Shubham Batra, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Shounak Dasgupta and David Gregorio)

