US STOCKS-Wall St ends down after recent gains; retailers, tech weak

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks retreated on Tuesday and the S&P 500 snapped a five-session winning streak, with retailers down after some disappointing outlooks and technology shares falling.

Indexes stayed lower after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed officials agreed to take a cautious approach to raising U.S. interest rates going forward.

U.S. central bank officials also said they would only need to hike rates if incoming information showed a lack of progress in lowering inflation, according to minutes from the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting.

"No surprises from the Fed meeting minutes," said Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Investment Management. Goldman noted that the Fed said on Nov. 1 that further hikes were possible, yet Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a news conference "downplayed the need to raise rates again. Markets hoped for some type of clarification on this inconsistency."

Stocks had been rallying, largely on the view that the Fed may be done hiking rates.

Shares of Nvidia NVDA.Oslipped from an all-time high. The chipmaker was set to report quarterly results after the closing bell.

An index of semiconductors .SOX was down sharply along with the S&P 500 retail index .SPXRT.

Among retailers, Kohl's CorpKSS.Nshares dropped after missing third-quarter sales estimates.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 9.17 points, or 0.20%, to end at 4,538.22 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 84.55 points, or 0.59%, to 14,199.98. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 62.18 points, or 0.18%, to 35,088.43.

In other retail news, Best BuyBBY.N shares slipped after the electronics retailer said it expects a steeper drop in annual comparable sales.

