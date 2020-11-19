US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS-Wall St drops at open on virus fears, higher jobless claims

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as surging COVID-19 cases and an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims raised fears of stalling growth in the world's largest economy.

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as surging COVID-19 cases and an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims raised fears of stalling growth in the world's largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 67.50 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 29,370.92.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.38 points, or 0.23%, at 3,559.41, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 22.57 points, or 0.19%, to 11,779.04 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters