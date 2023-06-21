US STOCKS-Wall St drops as Powell doubles down on inflation fight

By Shubham Batra and Johann M Cherian

June 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq leading declines, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a hawkish tone in his congressional testimony, while Tesla fell the most among megacap stocks.

Powell told lawmakers that the central bank was undeterred from its goal to bring inflation down to the 2% target and, despite a recent pause in rate hikes, officials were in agreement borrowing costs would likely still need to move higher.

A majority of money market participants expect only one rate hike of 25 basis points in July by the central bank for the rest of the year, according to CMEGroup's Fedwatch tool.

"We just ran too far, too fast and comments from Powell spooked the market because he doesn't come off as he's done," said Dennis Dick, market structure analyst at Triple D Trading.

"The market would really like the Fed to indicate that (the rate-hike cycle) is closer to the end than what (Powell) indicated today."

Tesla TSLA.O fell 4.2% after Barclays downgraded the EV maker to "equal weight" from "overweight."

Five out of the top 11 S&P 500 sectors fell, with the rate-sensitive tech sector .SPLRCTdropping 1.7% to over a week's low.

Following a tech-induced rally over the past few weeks, Wall Street's top indexes fell as investors booked profits amid worries of weakening global demand.

Still, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX has advanced around 14% so far this year and the CBOE market volatility index .VIX is hovering near pre-pandemic lows.

FedEx FDX.N, seen as a U.S. economic bellwether, slipped 1.2% after posting a decline in quarterly earnings.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs GS.N said if a U.S. recession becomes more likely, investors should maintain upside exposure to equities by using options to hedge a potential 23% fall in the S&P 500 index .SPX.

Crypto firms, including Coinbase COIN.O, Riot Platforms RIOT.O, Marathon Digital MARA.O and Bit Digital BTBT.O, rose between 2.6% and 9%, tracking an uptick in bitcoin BTC=BTSP prices, which hit their highest levels in more than two months.

The S&P index recorded 14 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 55 new highs and 91 new lows.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra, Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva)



