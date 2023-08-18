US STOCKS-Wall St cuts losses as energy, defensive sectors counter megacap declines

By Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes pared losses on Friday as weakness in megacap growth stocks was countered by gains in defensive sectors and energy firms, while investors looked forward to commentary by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell next week.

Big technology and growth stocks such as Microsoft MSFT.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O and Tesla TSLA.O slipped between 0.4% and 1.4% as investors grew concerned that interest rates could stay higher for longer.

The S&P 500 communication services .SPLRCL and technology .SPLRCT sectors housing major growth stocks fell 0.9% and 0.2% respectively.

Defensive plays such as consumer staples .SPLRCS and utilities .SPLRCU kept losses in check, with gains in firms such as retailer Walmart WMT.N helping keep the Dow Jones .DJI afloat.

Energy shares .SPNYalso rose 0.8% in another boost to the cyclicals-heavy Dow.

With no major catalysts driving markets on Friday, focus has shifted to Fed Chair Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium next week as well as earnings from chip designer Nvidia NVDA.O.

The three main U.S. stock indexes are on track for sharp weekly losses as a spate of strong economic data caused investors to dial back expectations of rate cuts and drove up government bond yields.

"People are kind of waking up to the reality of no Fed rate cuts anytime soon, or even be able to really think about it happening," said David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR hit a ten-month high of 4.328% in the previous session and came within a whisker of its highest level since 2007. However, yields took a breather on Friday. US/

Traders see a nearly 91% chance of the Fed holding rates at current levels at its September meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX hit its highest in nearly three months, reflecting rising investor anxiety.

Risk sentiment has also been hurt in recent days by China's sluggish economic recovery, with U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies JD.Com JD.O and Alibaba Group BABA.Nfalling 5% and 2.9% respectively.

At 12:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 55.07 points, or 0.16%, at 34,529.90, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.62 points, or 0.01%, at 4,369.74, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 41.53 points, or 0.31%, at 13,275.40.

Hawaiian ElectricHE.Nshares jumped 10.1% after the utility firm said its goal was not to restructure the company.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.40-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.30-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and 17 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and 191 new lows.

