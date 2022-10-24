US STOCKS-Wall St closes up on hopes of abating Fed

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending last week's advances as signs of economic softness suggested the effects of the Fed's aggressive policy aimed at cooling the economy, thereby curbing decades-high inflation, are beginning to take root.

A report from S&P Global showed a contraction in business activity this month, offering a hint that the Federal Reserve's barrage of steep interest rate hikes are having their desired effect, raising hopes that the central bank could begin slowing the pace of increases to the Fed funds target rate.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 45.94 points, or 1.22%, to end at 3,798.69 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 94.83 points, or 0.87%, to 10,954.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 421.31 points, or 1.36%, to 31,503.87.

Among the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, healthcare .SPXHC was enjoying the largest percentage gain.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O shares slid after the electric automaker cut prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, signaling softening demand in the world's largest auto market.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies such as Pinduoduo PDD.O, JD.com JD.O and Baidu Inc BIDU.O plunged as President Xi Jinping introduced the new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists.

Third quarter earnings season shifts into overdrive this week. So far, nearly one-fifth of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported. Of those, 74.7% have delivered consensus-beating results, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts expect S&P 500 earnings growth of 3.0%, on aggregate, down from 4.5% at the beginning of the month, per Refinitiv.

Results from a slew of heavy-hitting tech and tech-adjacent companies are likely to dominate the earnings chatter this week.

Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O following on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Apple Inc AAPL.O and Meta Platforms Inc META.O step up to the plate, with Amazon.com AMZN.O wrapping up the FAANGs on Thursday.

High-rolling industrials are also expected to post earnings this week, including United Parcel Service UPS.N, Boeing Co BA.N, Ford Motor Co F.N, 3M Co MMM.N, General Motors Co GM.N, Chevron CVX.N and Exxon Mobil XOM.N.

Twitter Inc TWTR.K results are expected shortly.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.