US STOCKS-Wall St closes slightly higher after four-day sell off

By Sinéad Carew and Sruthi Shankar

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed slightly higher on Tuesday after four sessions of declines, but investors fretted about weak holiday shopping and rising bond yields added pressure after the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) surprise tweak of monetary policy.

Adding pressure was an increase in U.S. Treasury yields after the BOJ made a surprise tweak to its bond yield control that allows long-term interest rates to rise more.

Investors were also worrying about the current quarter earnings season and winter holiday shopping.

Schleif noted that investors are wary after a volatile year in equities with the S&P on track for its biggest annual decline since the 2008 financial crisis.

"People have gotten their heads handed to them all year and they're not confident enough to want to step in," she said.

"That's what leads to this push me pull you kind of market where it's up a little down a little and it's really hard for any segment of the investing public to want to get to want to spin a narrative they would put a whole bunch of money behind."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 92.2 points, or 0.28%, to 32,849.74, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 3.96 points, or 0.10%, to 3,821.62 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 1.08 points, or 0.01%, to 10,547.11.

Among the S&P 500's 11 major sectors, the energy index .SPNY gained most, finishing up 1.52% as crude oil prices rose. O/R

Of the four sectors that declined, consumer discretionary .SPLRCD was the weakest, finishing down 1.13%.

The Dow Jones Transport average .DJT closed down 1.3% after underperforming the broader market throughout the session following JPMorgan's bearish research on transport companies.

FedEx Corp FDX.N closed down 2.6% ahead of its quarterly report. But shares in the delivery company, which spooked the entire market in September by pulling its financial forecast, were last up more than 3% in volatile after the bell trading following its fiscal second-quarter report and 2023 guidance.

General Mills IncGIS.N shares sank 4.6% after quarterly sales at its high-margin pet business took a hit due to key retailers cutting back on inventory, overshadowing an increase in its full-year earnings and sales forecast.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O shares tumbled 8% after at least three brokerages cut the electric vehicle maker's target price on growing concerns of demand weakness and risk from Chief Executive Elon Musk's struggles at Twitter.

Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N slid 2% after U.S. regulators fined the lender $3.7 billion, citing widespread mismanagement of auto loans, mortgages and deposit accounts.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.12-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.06-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 64 new highs and 399 new lows.

On U.S. exchanges 10.52 billion shares changed hands, compared with the 11.15 billion average for the last 20 trading days.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra, Johann M Cherian and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Anil D'Silva and David Gregorio)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.