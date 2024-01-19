US STOCKS-Wall St climbs, powered by chips, megacaps; earnings in focus

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Updated at 9:49 a.m. ET/1449 GMT

By Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes climbed on Friday, driven by strength in chip and megacap stocks, while investors remained vigilant about ongoing corporate earnings and any hints on the timing of rate cuts.

The S&P 500 .SPX is less than 1% from breaching its record high despite a rocky start to the week, following mixed earnings from top investment banks and mostly disappointing comments on the possibility of early interest-rate cuts from central bankers globally.

Semiconductor stocks Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, Marvell Technology MRVL.O, Nvidia NVDA.O and Microchip Technology MCHP.O gained between 0.1% and 1% after server-makerSuper Micro ComputerSMCI.O lifted its second-quarter profit forecast, sending its shares surging 10.1%.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX hit an all-time high, while the information technology index .SPLRCT touched a fresh record high as megacaps Microsoft MSFT.O, Meta Platforms META.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O and Apple AAPL.O added between 0.3% and 1.1%.

The recovery in chip stocks also comes on the back of a bullish forecastfocusing on artificial intelligence (AI) from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) TSM.N, the world's largest contract chipmaker, on Wednesday.

"It seems that people are really looking at chip (stocks) to be the actual engine that's going to drive (AI) growth... not only in terms of computing power and processing power, but also revolutionizing businesses," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

Also on tap are remarks from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr, for clues on the policy outlook before the blackout period begins ahead of a meeting on Jan. 31.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said rate cuts could begin if inflation continues to make good progress back down to the 2% target rate, but that more data was needed before any such judgment could be made.

Through the week, money market participants have toned down expectations for a 25-basis-point rate cut in March to 52%, nearing levels seen just before the central bank's December policy meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

At 9:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 27.19 points, or 0.07%, at 37,495.80, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 6.91 points, or 0.14%, at 4,787.85, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 43.39 points, or 0.29%, at 15,099.04.

Among individual movers, Travelers CosTRV.Njumped 5.6% after the insurer's fourth-quarter profit more than doubled.

ComericaCMA.Ndeclined 0.8% after forecasting a drop in annual net interest income, while State Street STT.N advanced 4.7% after topping quarterly revenue expectations.

Spirit AirlinesSAVE.Nrebounded 20.1% as it assessed options to refinance its 2025 debt maturities, amid analysts' concerns over the airline's ability to stay afloat.

iRobotIRBT.O slumped 26.9%, after a report said the European Union's competition watchdog plans to block Amazon.com's AMZN.O $1.4-billion acquisition of the robot vacuum maker.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.92-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.75-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 38 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 65 new lows.

