US STOCKS-Wall St climbs on strong Goldman earnings, retail sales data

By Devik Jain and Federica Urso

Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday and the main indexes were set for weekly gains after Goldman Sachs capped a strong earnings season for big banks, while a surprise rise in retail sales raised optimism about economic recovery.

Goldman Sachs GS.N gained 1.5% as a record wave of dealmaking activity drove a surge in the bank's quarterly profit.

Other big lenders including JPMorgan JPM.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N rose between 0.6% and 2.9%. The banking index .SPXBK added 0.8%, tracking a rise in 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR. US/

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with economy-sensitive energy .SPNY, financials .SPSY and industrials .SPLCRI rising the most.

Strong results from big financial institutions have taken focus away from concerns about surging commodity prices and supply chain disruptions, which had fueled market volatility earlier this month.

A Commerce Department report showed retail sales rose unexpectedly in September, but there are fears that supply constraints could disrupt the holiday shopping season amid continued shortages of motor vehicles and other goods.

"Everyone knows that these supply chain issues will last a little bit longer, but when you consider just how strong the earnings have been, there's good reasons to be optimistic that there's going to be continued momentum in the economy," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

At 09:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 199.48 points, or 0.57%, at 35,112.04, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 18.53 points, or 0.42%, at 4,456.79, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 35.82 points, or 0.24%, at 14,859.25.

Meanwhile, the White House announced it will lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals effective Nov. 8, at land borders and for air travel.

The S&P 1500 Airlines index .SPCOMAIR jumped 1.5%, while cruise operators Carnival Corp CCL.N, Royal Carribean RCL.N and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N added between 1.9% and 2.1%.

This week's move into rate-sensitive growth names such as Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O and Google-parent Alphabet GOOGL.O continued, with their shares inching up.

Moderna Inc MRNA.O rose 1.2% after a U.S. FDA panel voted to recommend booster shots of its COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and high-risk people.

Western Digital WDC.O slipped 1.6% as Goldman Sachs downgraded the storage hardware maker's stock to "neutral" from "buy".

Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms Coinbase Global COIN.O, China-based SOS SOS.N, MicroStrategy Inc MSTR.O, Marathon Digital MARA.O and Riot Blockchain RIOT.O added between 3.7% and 7.8% as bitcoin BTC=BTSP hit $60,000 for the first time since April.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.85-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.91-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 43 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 92 new highs and eight new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru and Federica Urso in Gdansk; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.