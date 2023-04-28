US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as strong earnings offset slowdown worries, Fed meeting in focus

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Amazon falls ~4% after signaling slower AWS growth

Exxon adds >1% on record first-quarter profit

Intel gains 4% on upbeat view on margins

U.S. consumer spending flat in March

Indexes up: Dow 0.8%, S&P 0.83%, Nasdaq 0.69%

By Sinéad Carew, Sruthi Shankar and Ankika Biswas

April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes advanced on Friday after strong earnings updates from Exxon and Intel offset worries over Amazon's slowdown warning, while economic data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates next week.

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N shares finished up 1.3% after hitting an all-time high as the oil company reported a record first-quarter profit on rising oil and gas output, also boosting the S&P energy index .SPNY 1.5%.

Chipmaker Intel Corp INTC.O gained 4% after it said gross margins will improve in the second half.

Yet Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O fell 4% in its biggest one-day loss since early February despite better-than-expected quarterly results, as it signaled its cloud computing business growth would slow further. It weighed on the consumer discretionary index .SPLRCD, which finished down 0.04%.

After the market close, First Republic Bank FRC.N tumbled 49% to $1.77 after reports the regional lender was headed for receivership. That was after the bank's 43% decline in the regular trading session.

"This week's earnings overall were better than people expected. There was a lot of pessimism going in but the past week has brought home the fact that it's not turning into a bad earnings season at all," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He said that investors may still be cautious ahead of Apple Inc's AAPL.O results due next week and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and the U.S. jobs report for April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 272 points, or 0.8%, to 34,098.16, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 34.13 points, or 0.83%, to 4,169.48 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 84.35 points, or 0.69%, to 12,226.58.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX, otherwise known as "Wall Street's fear gauge", closed down 1.25 points at 15.78, which was its lowest close since Nov. 2021.

For the month the S&P rose 1.5% while the Dow added 2.5% and the Nasdaq was barely higher. For the week the S&P rose 0.9% in line with the Dow's weekly gain and the Nasdaq rose 1.3%.

Among the S&P 500's 11 industry sectors the biggest gainer was energy .SPNY while the biggest decliner was Utilities .SPLRCU, which fell 0.2%.

The economically sensitive Dow Transportation index .DJT closed up 1.6% for the day but lost 2.7% for the week.

John Praveen, co-CIO at Paleo Leon Inc in Princeton, NJ said Friday's economic data solidified expectations ahead of next week's Fed meeting and eased fears about a sharp slowdown.

Other data showed first-quarter U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected, while plunging consumer confidence in April heightened fears of a recession.

While the S&P 500 bank index closed up 1.1%, shares in First Republic tumbled in the regular session and after the close. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was preparing to place First Republic under receivership imminently because there was no more time to pursue a private-sector rescue.

Snapchat-owner Snap IncSNAP.N dived 17% after it warned next quarter's results could miss Wall Street targets, while Pinterest IncPINS.N shares sank 15.7% after the image-sharing platform forecast second-quarter revenue growth below estimates.

Cloudflare Inc NET.Ntumbled21% on a downbeat revenue forecast from the cloud services provider, while Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N climbed 2.4% after lifting its annual organic sales forecast betting on consistent price hikes.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.00-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.91-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 66 new highs and 136 new lows.

On U.S. exchanges 11.32 billion shares changed hands compared with the 10.46 billion average for the last 20 sessions.

