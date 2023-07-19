US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as investors assess bank earnings

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Goldman Sachs falls on lower Q2 earnings

Citizens Financial, M&T Bank report Q2 earnings beat

Carvana climbs on debt restructuring plan

Dow eyes eighth straight day of gains

Indexes up: Dow 0.39%, S&P 0.42%, Nasdaq 0.37%

Updated at 9:44 a.m. ET/1344 GMT

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian

July 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Wednesday as investors looked past second-quarter earnings from Goldman Sachs, while taking comfort from strong profits from some of the smaller players in the sector.

Goldman SachsGS.N eased 1.0% after reporting a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit as a retreat from consumer businesses and declining investment values took a toll on the Wall Street behemoth.

Big U.S. lenders rallied on Tuesday after they said higher interest rates had helped boost profits in the second quarter.

"We've got a lot of the majors out of the way and they've been pretty good so far. This (Goldman) is probably the first hiccup," said Dennis Dick, market structure analyst at Triple D Trading.

The S&P 500 banking index .SPXBK has fallen 3.4% this year in the aftermath of a banking crisis that took down three lenders and pummeled the regional banking sector.

The benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX has notched a 19.2% gain in the same period.

Citizens FinancialCFG.N and M&T BankMTB.N beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit, benefiting from the U.S. Federal Reserve's rapid rate hikes.

Citizens Financial added 1.6%, while M&T Bank rose 3.6%.

US BancorpUSB.N slipped 0.3% after the Minneapolis-based lender forecast full-year net interest income (NII) below Wall Street estimates.

At 9:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 134.80 points, or 0.39%, at 35,086.73, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 19.00 points, or 0.42%, at 4,573.98, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 52.42 points, or 0.37%, at 14,406.06.

All of the top 11 S&P 500 sectors were in the green, led by gains in real estate stocks .SPLRCR, which rose 1.3% in early trading.

CarvanaCVNA.N jumped 22.8% after the troubled used-car retailer struck a deal with most of its term bondholders to cut its outstanding debt by more than $1 billion.

TeslaTSLA.O rose 0.8% ahead of results expected after the bell, kicking off the earnings season for megacap growth and technology companies whose outsized gains have driven the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC up 37.7% so far in 2023.

Credit Suisse raised its year-end target on the benchmark S&P 500.SPX to 4,700 from 4,050, citing a decline in the near-term U.S. recession risk and a stronger earnings outlook for the largest technology-related companies.

Results from Netflix NFLX.O and IBM IBM.N later in the day are also on investors' radar.

AT&TT.N rose 6.7% after the telecom company said it does not intend to immediately remove lead cables from Lake Tahoe pending further analysis. Peer Verizon VZ.N also added 3.4%.

Elevance HealthELV.N advanced 7.2% and wasamong top gainers on the S&P 500 after the health insurer forecast an upbeat annual profit.

VMwareVMW.N added 6.6% after the UK's competition regulator provisionally cleared Broadcom's AVGO.O $69 billion deal to buy the cloud service provider.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed economists expect the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark interest rate for the last time for the current cycle by 25 basis points on July 26.

The S&P index recorded 29 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 81 new highs and 23 new lows.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)

