US STOCKS-Wall St at record highs as rate-cut hopes flourish, chipmakers rally

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shashwat Chauhan

March 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes climbed to record highs on Thursday as chip stocks rallied following Micron Technology's upbeat forecast, while investors took comfort in the Federal Reserve sticking to its three-rate-cut view for this year.

Chipmaker Micron TechnologyMU.O jumped 14.0% to a record high after posting a surprise quarterly profit and forecasting third-quarter revenue above estimates.

Peers such as Intel INTC.O and Nvidia NVDA.O added more than 1% each, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOXadvanced 2.9%.

U.S. stock indexes had closed higher on Wednesday after U.S. central bankers kept borrowing costs unchanged and indicated they still expect to ease interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point by the end of 2024.

"The tone was very much expected, it was basically saying that yes, we're getting closer to the point where we can cut rates, but we still need more data," said Mohit Kumar, chief European economist at Jefferies.

Inflation reports "haven't really changed the overall story, which is that of inflation moving down gradually on a sometimes bumpy road to 2%," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a press conference after the policy meeting.

The CME FedWatch tool showed the market is now pricing in a 70% chance of a Fed rate cut in June, compared with around 56% estimated at the beginning of the week.

UBS Global Research said that it now expects the first cut in June, compared with its prior forecast of a cut in May.

Meanwhile, the filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting that job growth remained strong in March.

A separate reading showed flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, came in at 52.2 this month versus 52.5 in February.

The three major indexes were trading at record highs, while all 11 major S&P 500 sectors also rose, with consumer discretionary .SPLRCD leading gains, up 0.7%.

Most rate-sensitive megacap growth and technology stocks also advanced in early trading.

AppleAAPL.O, however, eased 1.2% on a report that the U.S. Department of Justice is preparing to sue the company as soon as Thursday for allegedly violating antitrust laws.

IT services provider AccentureACN.N fell 7.6% after it cut its fiscal-year 2024 revenue forecast, as an uncertain economy prompts clients to cut spending on its consulting services.

Broadcom AVGO.O gained 4.9% as TD Cowen upgraded its rating to "outperform".

Reddit's shares are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange later in the day under the ticker 'RDDT' after the social media platform priced its initial public offering at the top end of its targeted range of $31 to $34 per share.

