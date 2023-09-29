US STOCKS-Wall St advances as softer PCE data supports rate-pause hopes

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Nike jumps on Q1 profit beat

Aug PCE data softer than expected

Carnival gains after FY profit forecast raise

All three indexes set to log quarterly declines

Indexes up: Dow 0.33%, S&P 0.75%, Nasdaq 1.34%

Updated at 10:02 a.m. ET/ 1402 GMT

By Shashwat Chauhan and Shristi Achar A

Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a softer-than-expected reading on a crucial inflation metric kept alive hopes of a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, though main indexes were on track to log quarterly declines.

A Commerce Department report showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, considered to be the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, climbed 0.4% in August month-on-month, against estimates of a 0.5% rise.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the core PCE price index rose 0.1% in August month-on-month, compared with estimates of 0.2% advance.

"These are very, very good numbers. Even though the drop isn't spectacular, it's in the right direction," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners.

"I'm very optimistic that inflation continues to decline and the Fed will note this in their reasoning about interest rates."

Traders' bets on the benchmark rate remaining unchanged in November and December stood at 85% and 67%, respectively, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The yield on two-year and 10-year Treasury notes US2YT=RR, US10YT=RR declined, leading growth stocks including Apple AAPL.O, Microsoft MSFT.O, Tesla TSLA.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O and Nvidia NVDA.O to advance between 1.3% and 3.0%.

A final reading of the September University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index came in at 68.1, versus expectations of 67.7.

At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 110.59 points, or 0.33%, at 33,776.93, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 32.28 points, or 0.75%, at 4,331.98, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 176.48 points, or 1.34%, at 13,377.75.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are poised for their worst monthly showing of the year amid uncertainty around interest rates. All the three indexes, including the Dow .DJI, are set for their first quarterly decline in 2023.

Riding the current of higher crude prices, energy is set to emerge as the only major S&P 500 sector to notch monthly gains. Meanwhile, rate-sensitive information technology .SPLRCT and real estate were on track to be the worst hit.

Elsewhere, investors gauged the prospects of averting a government shutdown as the Democratic-led Senate forged ahead on Thursday with a bipartisan stopgap, while the House began voting on partisan Republican spending bills.

Traders would also lookout for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund as a potential source of additional volatility, as the $16 billion fund is expected to reset its options positions on Friday.

Among individual stocks, Nike NKE.N jumped 8.4% after the sportswear maker posted a better-than-expected first-quarter profit.

Shares of sporting goods retailers Foot Locker FL.N and Dick's Sporting Goods DKS.N added 4.1% and 2.1%, respectively.

CarnivalCCL.N rose 2.2% after the cruise operator forecast a smaller annual loss than previously estimated and reported a third-quarter profit.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.80-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.79-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 60 new lows.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Shashwat Chauhan, Shristi Achar A and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Maju Samuel)

