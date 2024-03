US STOCKS-Wall St advances as chipmakers, megacap growth stocks rebound

By Shashwat Chauhan and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

March 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes climbed on Tuesday as mostheavyweight growth stocks and chipmakers rose, while investors looked forward to economic data in a holiday-shortened week to assess the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Tesla TSLA.Ogained 5.4% after CEO Elon Musk said the electric-vehicle maker will give a one-month trial of its Full Self-Drivingdriver-assist technology to existing and new customers in the United States.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index .SOX inched 0.3% higher, on track to ending the quarter with double-digit gains after an artificial intelligence-led rally lifted chipmakers.

Micron Technology MU.O was among top gainers in the sector, up 2.3%, while Marvell Technology MRVL.O rose 3.1%.

Meanwhile, the spotlight remains on a crucial February reading of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The data is due on Friday, when U.S. markets will be shut for the Good Friday holiday.

The index is expected to have risen 0.4% in February and 2.5% annually. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy components, is estimated to have been up 0.3% last month, which would keep the annual pace at 2.8%, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Wall Street hit fresh record highs last week after the central bank stuck to its projection of three interest-rate cuts this year.

"Overall, (Fed Chair) Powell came across as relatively dovish and so I understand why the market has responded positively to that," said Crit Thomas,global marketstrategist at Touchstone Investments.

"But I still think we haven't put to bed the inflation issue."

Fed officials said on Monday they continued to believe U.S. inflation would ease, but acknowledged an increased sense of caution around the debate.

Traders see an at least 70% chance the Fed will begin its easing cycle in June, according to the CME FedWatch tool, up from a nearly 59% chance seen early last week.

On the data front, U.S. consumer confidence held steady in March, while a separate reading showed orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods increased more than expected in February.

At 11:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 97.37 points, or 0.25%, at 39,411.01, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 15.27 points, or 0.29%, at 5,233.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 63.00 points, or 0.38%, at 16,447.46.

Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, with the consumer discretionary .SPLRCDsector leading gains, up 0.8%.

Among headlining stocks, Trump Media & Technology group DJT.O surged 38.4% as it kicked off its first day of trading after completing a reverse merger with a blank check firm.

McCormickMKC.N added 9.8% after the spice maker beat market expectations for first-quarter sales and profit.

Seagate Technology STX.O gained 10.9% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the computer hard-drive maker's rating to "overweight" from "equal-weight".

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.32-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.00-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 28 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 56 new highs and 80 new lows.

Chip stocks outperform broader market https://tmsnrt.rs/3TSQmkM

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Pooja Desai)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.