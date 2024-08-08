US Stocks Vulnerable Without Fed Policy Urgency, Says JPMorgan

While the recent stock-market rout has flushed out some froth, US stocks remain at risk of more severe declines if growth continues to decelerate and the Federal Reserve “does not show urgency” in easing monetary policy, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas writes in his inaugural note leading market strategy at JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Traders, who were initially focused on inflation, have shifted their concerns to elevated earnings expectations and economic risks, according to the strategist's first note to clients since Marko Kolanovic’s departure from the firm.





Equities are no longer a “one-way upside trade, instead increasingly a two-sided debate on growth downside risks, Fed timing, crowded positioning, rich valuation, and rising election and geopolitical uncertainties,” Lakos-Bujas said. The recent market drawdown was driven by fears of weakening growth and a repricing of the odds for an economic contraction. On Wednesday, JPMorgan economists led by Bruce Kasman raised their probability of a US recession by the end of the year to 35%, up from 25% at the start of last month. The bank’s house view is that the Fed will cut interest rates by 50 basis points at both the September and November meetings, followed by 25 basis point reductions at subsequent meetings until the central bank is confident in the economy's trajectory.





US stocks staged a relief rally Thursday, with the S&P 500 ( SPY ) Index up 1.9% in midday trading, as the latest US labor-market data helped alleviate fears of a sharper economic slowdown following last week’s weak employment report. However, Wall Street professionals remain cautious about whether Monday’s selloff marked the worst of the correction or if more declines are forthcoming. Lakos-Bujas noted that US stocks are vulnerable due to extreme positioning and momentum crowding, historically leading to violent unwinds.Monday’s market gyrations resembled previous instances of abrupt turbulence, such as the "Volmageddon" events of 2018 and 2015. A spike in the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) amid heavy selling contributed to the market's struggles. JPMorgan’s strategy team favors investments in quality, defensive, and low-volatility stocks, with a focus on the utilities sector and large-cap technology. Conversely, speculative growth, cyclicals, and small caps are the least favored areas. The recent equity rotation into small-caps and less-loved market segments is viewed as an “intracycle unwind” rather than the start of a full-fledged end-of-cycle momentum flush.

