US STOCKS-U.S. stocks close lower as investors take cover ahead of Fed decision

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday, with risk-off sentiment weighing as the U.S. Federal Reserve convened for its much-anticipated two-day monetary policy meeting.

"It’s a big set up coming into tomorrow and markets are clearly focused on any change in communication from the Federal Reserve," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, Helena Montana, who expects "intense focus on the Fed’s perspective on inflation in the post-meeting press conference."

"Broad inflation readings have shown marked progress over the last year," Northey added. "But the last mile of inflation is likely going to be more challenging, bringing it back toward the Federal Reserve's target of 2%."

The Fed is also due to release its Summary Economic Projections, including its dot plot, which should provide a glimpse into the Federal Open Markets Committee's forecast trajectory of interest rates, inflation and economic growth.

"What’s being priced into the market is a pause but increased risk that rates will stay higher for longer," said Michael Green, chief strategist at Simplify Asset Management in Philadelphia. "If (the Fed) announced that they are removing rate cuts in 2024 by raising the dot plot, it would generally be seen as a very hawkish pause."

Financial markets have priced in an all-but-certain 99% probability that the central bank will leave its key Fed funds target rate at 5.25%-5.00% on Wednesday, and a growing 70.9% likelihood of standing pat at its next meeting in November, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

On the economic front, a jump in Canada's annual inflation rate due to rising gasoline prices, and a bigger-than-expected plunge in U.S. housing starts helped feed investor uncertainty.

The languid IPO market continues to show signs of life, with grocery delivery app Instacart's parent Maplebear Inc CART.O making its Nasdaq debut, days after chipmaker Arm Holdings' ARM.O stellar entry to the public marketplace last week.

Maplebear shares surged, while Arm Holdings retreated.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 9.84 points, or 0.22%, to end at 4,443.69 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 32.05 points, or 0.23%, to 13,677.80. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 106.46 points, or 0.31%, to 34,517.84.

Walt Disney DIS.N slid after the company announced it would nearly double its capital expenditure for its parks business over the next 10 years.

Starbucks SBUX.O lost ground following TD Cowen's decision to downgrade the coffee chain's shares to "underperform."

Automakers General Motors GM.N and Ford Motor Co F.N advanced as the United Auto Workers union planned to announce more strikes on Friday if no serious progress is made in ongoing talks with automakers.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

