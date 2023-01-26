US STOCKS-U.S. futures edge higher on upbeat Tesla outlook, GDP data awaited

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures: Nasdaq up 0.55%, S&P adds 0.16%, Dow slips 0.06%

Q4 GDP, weekly jobless claims, Dec. housing data eyed

IBM warns of softening growth in businesses

Chevron to bump up share buybacks

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday ahead of economic growth data with the Nasdaq climbing nearly half a percent as Tesla's bullish sales outlook eased worries over the fallout of an economic slowdown on the EV maker.

After Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O disappointing outlook spooked markets in the previous session, Tesla Inc'sTSLA.O better-than-expected quarterly results reassured investors that the EV maker could cope with a slowing economy in 2023.

Tesla jumped 7% in premarket trading, lifting other EV makers like Rivian Automotive RIVN.O, Lucid Group LCID.O and NIO NIO.N, which rose between 3.3% and 5%.

Growth stocks have been on a winning spree in January, with the S&P 500 Growth index .IGX recouping more than half of the losses logged last month.

Focus will be on fourth-quarter GDP advance data at 8:30 a.m. ET, which will likely show the U.S. economy maintained a strong pace of growth, but the momentum slowed considerably towards 2022 end, as higher interest rates chip away demand.

The Commerce Department's report could mark the last quarter of solid growth before effects of the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening spree take hold, with most economists expecting a mild recession by the second half of 2023.

Also on tap is December housing data and weekly jobless claims data.

"All eyes will be on the GDP snapshot, jobs and home sales data out later, indicating whether demand is being squeezed out of the economy and whether more storm clouds are gathering on the horizon," Susannah Streeter, markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown wrote in a note.

Money markets are pricing in a 25 basis points rate hike by the Fed next week, with a terminal rate of 4.9% in June, still below 5% as backed by many policymakers. 0#FEDWATCH

Keeping a lid on gains for Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 was software firm IBM Corp IBM.N, which slid 2% after it missed annual cash flow targets, while also flagging a slowing growth in its software and consulting businesses.

At 6:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 21 points, or 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 6.25 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 65 points, or 0.55%.

Chevron CorpCVX.N rose 2.9% after the oil major said it would triple its budget for share buybacks to $75 billion.

Southwest Airlines CoLUV.N slipped 2.9% on warning of a loss in the first quarter.

