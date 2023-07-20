US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix pull Nasdaq and S&P lower, Dow ends higher

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Tesla falls as CEO Musk hints at more price cuts

Netflix tumbles as revenue hit overshadows subscriber jump

Johnson & Johnson rises on upbeat FY forecast

Dow notches nine-day winning streak

Dow up 0.47%, S&P 500 down 0.68%, Nasdaq down 2.05%

Updated at 4:14 pm ET/2014 GMT

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell on Thursday, weighed down by drops in Tesla and Netflix following their quarterly results, but the Dow advanced for a ninth straight day thanks to gains in Johnson & Johnson following a strong annual forecast.

Tesla'sTSLA.O shares tumbled 9.74%, its biggest one-day percentage drop since April 20, after the electric-vehicle maker reported a drop in its second-quarter gross margins to a four-year low and CEO Elon Musk hinted at more price cuts.

Netflix NFLX.O slumped 8.41% to suffer its biggest one-day percentage decline since December 15, after the streaming video company's quarterly revenue fell short of estimates.

"The news last night in Tesla and Netflix, while it’s not the end of the world does give people a reason to wake up and go 'wow, maybe I shouldn’t be chasing these names up here,'" said Ken Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors in Boca Raton, Florida.

"Let me take some money off the table and redeploy it into big boring names."

The Dow, however, was able to climb as Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N gained 6.07% after reporting results and announcing an annual profit forecast raise.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 163.97 points, or 0.47%, to 35,225.18, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 30.85 points, or 0.68%, to 4,534.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 294.71 points, or 2.05%, to 14,063.31.

The decline for the Nasdaq was its largest one-day percentage fall since March 9, while the Dow .DJI registered its ninth straight session of gains, its longest winning streak since September 2017.

The Nasdaq .IXIC has surged 34.4% this year to levels not seen since early April 2022, supported by a seemingly unstoppable rally in megacap growth names such as Nvidia NVDA.O and Meta META.O on optimism over the potential of artificial intelligence, a U.S. economy that has proven more resilient than many anticipated and expectations the end of then Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike cycle was on the horizon.

The S&P technology .SPLRCT, communication services .SPLRCL and consumer discretionary .SPLRCD sectors each dropped at least 2% on Thursday.

Tech shares saw additional pressure after business software maker SAP SAPG.DEtrimmed its full-year outlook for cloud revenue U.S. listed shares of SAP closed down 6.34%.

Economic data on Thursday indicated the labor market remains tight, while the housing and manufacturing sectors continue to slump.

United Airlines UAL.O advanced 3.23% after lifting its full-year profit outlook and posted its highest ever quarterly earnings on booming demand for international travel.

With 77 S&P 500 companies having reported results through Thursday morning, second-quarter earnings are expected to have declined 7.9%, Refinitiv data showed, more than the 5.7% fall expected at the start of the month.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.16 billion shares, compared with the 10.6 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.53-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.88-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 32 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 67 new highs and 71 new lows.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, editing by Deepa Babington)

((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.