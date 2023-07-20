US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix pull Nasdaq and S&P lower, Dow ends higher

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, July 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell on Thursday, weighed down by drops in Tesla and Netflix following their quarterly results, but the Dow advanced for a ninth straight day thanks to gains in Johnson & Johnson following a strong annual forecast.

Tesla'sTSLA.O shares tumbled after the electric-vehicle maker reported a drop in its second-quarter gross margins to a four-year low and CEO Elon Musk hinted at more price cuts.

Netflix NFLX.O also slumped after the streaming video company's quarterly revenue fell short of estimates.

"The news last night in Tesla and Netflix, while it’s not the end of the world does give people a reason to wake up and go 'wow, maybe I shouldn’t be chasing these names up here,'" said Ken Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors in Boca Raton, Florida.

"Let me take some money off the table and redeploy it into big boring names."

The Dow, however, was able to climb as Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N gained after reporting results and announcing an annual profit forecast raise.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 30.44 points, or 0.67%, to end at 4,535.28 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 291.48 points, or 2.03%, to 14,066.54. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 163.87 points, or 0.47%, to 35,225.08.

The Dow .DJI registered its ninth straight session of gains, its longest winning streak since September 2017.

The Nasdaq .IXIC has surged about 34% this year to levels not seen since early April 2022, supported by a seemingly unstoppable rally in megacap growth names such as Nvidia NVDA.O and Meta META.O on optimism over the potential of artificial intelligence, a U.S. economy that has proven more resilient than many anticipated and expectations the end of then Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike cycle was on the horizon.

The S&P technology .SPLRCT, communication services .SPLRCL and consumer discretionary .SPLRCD sectors each dropped about 2% on Thursday.

Tech shares saw additional pressure after business software maker SAP SAPG.DEtrimmed its full-year outlook for cloud revenue.

Economic data on Thursday indicated the labor market remains tight, while the housing and manufacturing sectors continue to slump.

United Airlines UAL.O advanced after lifting its full-year profit outlook and posted its highest ever quarterly earnings on booming demand for international travel.

With 77 S&P 500 companies having reported results through Thursday morning, second-quarter earnings are expected to have declined 7.9%, Refinitiv data showed, more than the 5.7% fall expected at the start of the month.

