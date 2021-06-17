US Markets
AMZN

US STOCKS-Tech stocks to drag Wall St lower after Fed's taper talk

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Technology stocks were set to lead Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it could start tapering its massive stimulus earlier than expected, piling pressure on a sector that is seen as vulnerable to higher interest rates.

By Shashank Nayar

June 17 (Reuters) - Technology stocks were set to lead Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it could start tapering its massive stimulus earlier than expected, piling pressure on a sector that is seen as vulnerable to higher interest rates.

Shares of tech-heavyweights Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Apple AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Facebook Inc FB.O and Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, which soared last year on the back of an ultra-loose policy by the Fed, fell between 0.4% and 0.6% in early deals.

Investors are now razor focused on weekly jobless claims data that is due at 8:30 a.m. ET and is expected to lend credence to the central bank's projections of a speedy economic recovery.

In a hawkish surprise on Wednesday, the Fed hinted at two rate hikes in 2023, a year earlier than expected and also said it sees inflation hitting 3.4% this year, well above its initial 2% goal.

Dow futures 1YMcv1 dropped to a near one-month low, with Cisco CSCO.O and Intel Corp INTX.O among the top losers in early trade.

Rate-sensitive lenders including Citigroup C.N, JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Bank of America BAC.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N, on the other hand, rose between 0.4% and 0.7%.

At 6:54 a.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 76.5 points, or 0.55%, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 116 points, or 0.34%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 15.25 points, or 0.36%.

In corporate news, U.S.-listed shares of CureVac NV CVAC.O tumbled 45% after the German biotech said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine was 47% effective in a late-stage trial, missing study's main goal.

Investors are also waiting for quarterly earnings reports from Kroger KR.O and Adobe ADBE.O later in the day.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN AAPL MSFT FB GOOGL CSCO C JPM BAC WFC CVAC KR ADBE SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular