US STOCKS-Stocks rise as megacaps lead; inflation data, earnings eyed

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, building steam on strength in megacaps, but gains were limited ahead of inflation reports and major bank earnings later in the week.

Microsoft MSFT.O, Meta Platforms META.O and Nvidia NVDA.O were the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 index, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yieldUS10YT=RR held near 4% and a $37 billion auction of the notes drew above-average demand.

Communication services .SPLRCL was the best performing of the 11 major S&P sectors, lifted by a roughly 4% rise in Meta Platforms' META.O stock to the highest level since September 2021, after Mizuho raised its price target to $470 from $400.

Nvidia NVDA.O gained 2.1% to hit a record high after fellow chipmaker TSMC 2330.TW, TSM.N, beat fourth-quarter revenue expectations.

After closing out 2023 with a strong rally, stocks have struggled to find upward momentumas mixed economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials have led investors to dial back expectations for the timing and size of any rate cuts from the central bank this year.

"What the market is doing, it's reassessing its 2024 expectations in terms of earnings and in terms of interest rates, and really looking to justify the surge in prices that we saw in November and December," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

"It's sort of a good sign that the market is treading water early in the year because it implies that investors really don't want to miss out on anything else that could be good."

The focus will turn to the December consumer and producer inflation reports, due on Thursday and Friday, respectively, which could help determine the monetary policy path for the central bank.

Investors will also closely monitor comments by New York Fed President John Williams, who is scheduled to speak later in the day.

Market participants have scaled back expectations to a 67.6% chance for at least a 25-basis-point rate cut in March, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

On Friday, banking giants JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Bank of America BAC.N, Citigroup C.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N are expected to report lower fourth-quarter profits.

Crypto stocks including Coinbase COIN.O, Bitfarms BITF.O and Riot Platforms RIOT.Oeach shed over 2.1%, as bitcoin BTC= prices dipped after the U.S. securities regulator said a hacked social media message was posted on its account regarding the eagerly awaited approval of exchange traded funds (ETFs).

The stocks barely reacted to a that several spot bitcoin ETFs from multiple asset managers were approved.

BoeingBA.N rose 1.5% following a 9.3% tumble in the prior two sessions, after CEO Dave Calhoun acknowledged errors by the U.S. planemaker as more than 170 jets remained grounded for a fourth day.

DocGoDCGO.Oplunged nearly 40% after Fuzzy Panda Research revealed a short position on the health services company's stock.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.4-to-1 ratio on the NYSE while decliners outnumbered advancers by a 1.1-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 30 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 94 new highs and 89 new lows.

