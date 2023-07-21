US STOCKS-Stocks end mixed as heavyweights dip

By Noel Randewich and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday, with gains in healthcare offsetting a dip in some of Wall Street's most valuable companies.

Nvidia NVDA.O, Microsoft MSFT.Oand Meta Platforms META.Olost ground, while the S&P 500 utilites sector .SPLRCU gained the most.

Netflix > dipped for a second straight day after the video streaming company's quarterly results this week failed to impress.

Analysts attributed Friday's choppy trading to the expiration of monthly options and the expected special rebalancing of the multi-trillion dollar Nasdaq 100 .NDX at the close of trading.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.81 points, or 0.04%, to end at 4,536.68 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 30.32 points, or 0.22%, to 14,032.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 8.21 points, or 0.02%, to 35,233.39.

The Nasdaq has rallied about 34% this year, lifted by optimism over artificial intelligence, a relatively resilient U.S. economy and expectations that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike cycle will end soon.

While the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its July 25-26 meeting, investors have mixed views on the central bank's longer-term monetary policy.

American ExpressAXP.Nfell after the credit card giant missed quarterly revenue estimates and affirmed its full-year profit forecast.

SLB > declined after the top oilfield services firm missed quarterly revenue expectations due to moderating drilling activity in North America.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Califoria; Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Richard Chang)

((noel.randewich@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.