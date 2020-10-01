US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes set to lift Wall St as jobless claims stay elevated

For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Weekly jobless claims stall at recession levels

Consumer spending rises 1% in August

Airlines head higher on coronavirus aid hopes

Pepsi rises after strong annual profit forecast

Futures up: Dow 0.68%, S&P 0.82%, Nasdaq 1.42%

Adds comments, updates prices

By Devik Jain and Sagarika Jaisinghani

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to jump on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors remained hopeful of a new coronavirus fiscal aid package, while data showed weekly jobless claims hovered at recession levels.

The Trump administration has proposed a new stimulus bill to House Democrats worth more than $1.5 trillion that includes a $20 billion extension in aid for the battered airline industry, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O, Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N, United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O and JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O rose between 1.5% and 3.3% in premarket trading.

"Today it's all about the stimulus being passed or not," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.

Optimism around more fiscal support and a slate of better-than-expected data helped Wall Street's main indexes jump on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 clocking its best two-quarter gain since 2009.

But with the presidential election less than five weeks away and the domestic economy still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts have warned of higher volatility over the next few weeks.

"Volatility is going to come back in a big way, as opposed to the second quarter, when we were able to just forget everything and pile money into the market and move on," Forrest said.

Data on Thursday showed consumer spending rose a better-than-expected 1.0% in August.

A separate report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to 837,000 in the week ended Sept. 26, but stalled at higher levels, suggesting the labor market rebound was cooling as government spending diminishes.

Focus now turns to September data on the manufacturing sector due at 10 a.m. ET and the Labor Department's comprehensive jobs report scheduled for release on Friday.

Tech mega-caps including Apple Inc AAPL.O, Nvidia Corp NVDA.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, which tend to rise at a time of economic uncertainty, added between 1.4% and 2.0%.

At 8:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 187 points, or 0.68%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 27.5 points, or 0.82%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 161.75 points, or 1.42%.

Boeing Co BA.N rose 2.6% a day after Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson conducted a 737 MAX test flight, a milestone for the jet to win approval to resume flying after two fatal crashes.

PepsiCo Inc PEP.O gained 1% after it forecast full-year profit above estimates as consumers bought more of its snacks such as Doritos and Cheetos, while staying indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S.-listed shares of French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics STM.N jumped 6.9% after it saw a sharp rise in automotive and microcontrollers demand in the third quarter, setting it on course to top its 2020 forecast.

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc SLDB.O more than doubled in value as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted a clinical halt placed on a trial of its experimental gene therapy for a muscle-wasting disorder.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.