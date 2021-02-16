US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes lift futures to all-time highs

By Devik Jain and Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures hit record highs on Tuesday with investors piling into economically sensitive stocks such as energy and banks on hopes of more fiscal aid to lift the world's biggest economy from a coronavirus-driven slump.

Morgan Stanley MS.N, Goldman Sachs GS.N, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, Citigroup Inc C.N and Bank of America Corp BAC.N rose between 1.2% and 1.5% in premarket trading as 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR touched their highest since late March. US/

Oil stocks ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N, Marathon Oil MRO.N, Devon Energy Corp DVN.N and shale-focused player Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N gained between 2.7% and 4.6% after oil prices jumped to a 13-month high. O/R

The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow scaled new highs last week as investors swapped growth-oriented stocks including technology, which led Wall Street's recovery from a COVID-19-induced crash last year, for under-priced value stocks that are poised to benefit from economic growth.

President Joe Biden has pushed ahead with his plan to pump an extra $1.9 trillion in stimulus into the economy. MKTS/GLOB

By 6:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 205 points, or 0.65%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 21.75 points, or 0.55%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 74.5 points, or 0.54%.

A largely upbeat fourth-quarter earnings season has also reinforced hopes of a quick business recovery this year.

This week's earnings reports from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N, Hyatt Hotels Corp H.N, Marriott International Inc MAR.O, Norwegian Cruise Lines NCLH.N and TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O will be closely watched for signs of a pickup in global travel demand.

Shares of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms including Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N, Riot Blockchain RIOT.O and Marathon Patent Group MARA.O jumped between 5% and 9% as bitcoin BTC=BTSP crept toward $50,000.

Focus this week is also on the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting, where it kept interest rates unchanged and reaffirmed its commitment to maintain a dovish policy stance.

