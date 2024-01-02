US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq end down on first session of 2024 as Apple, big tech weighs

By David French

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended the first trading session of 2024 lower, weighed by Apple shares falling after a broker downgrade and declines among other big-tech names triggered by a move higher by Treasury yields.

The lackluster session follows a year where Wall Street's three major indexes notched double-digit gains on the back of optimism around artificial intelligence and stabilizing inflation. The S&P 500 ended last week within 1% of a record closing high reached in early 2022.

However, equities were pressured on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields climbed, with the yield on 10-year notes US10YT=RR ticking above 4.000% to a two-week high before easing slightly.

Such movement in Treasury yields reflected investors' tempered expectations around cuts this year in U.S. interest rates. This, in turn, weighed on growth stocks - among them tech stocks - which would benefit from a more favorable rate environment.

Apple AAPL.O fell after Barclays downgraded the tech giant to "underweight", citing weakening iPhone demand. Other megacap stocks, including Nvidia NVDA.O, Meta Platforms META.O and Microsoft MSFT.O, also declined.

"Everyone was very excited by the tail-end rally, the Fed - on the surface at least - paring back a little, and the fact we didn't have a recession," said Jason Pride, chief of investment strategy & research at Glenmede.

"But does that mean we're out the woods yet? I suspect, even if the Fed brings rates down gradually, monetary policy is still tight and still likely to be a hindrance to overall economic activity."

The Fed's December policy meeting minutes and a slew of labor market data are on the roster for this week as market participants look to ascertain the timing of potential rate cuts.

While the Fed is widely seen holding rates at its January meeting, traders expect a near 70% chance of a 25-basis point cut in March, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 26.79 points, or 0.56%, to end at 4,743.04 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 246.58 points, or 1.64%, to 14,764.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 31.47 points, or 0.08%, to 37,721.01.

The S&P 500 sectors were mixed. Healthcare.SPXHCwas among the brightest performers, with Moderna MRNA.O leading it higher after the vaccine maker was upgraded by brokerage Oppenheimer, and it reiterated the company's goal of achieving sales growth in 2025.

The energy index .SPNYalso rose despite crude slipping on concerns about the economic outlook. O/R

Information technology .SPLRCT led decliners.

TeslaTSLA.Owas flat despite saying it delivered a record number of electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, beating market estimates and meeting its 2023 target of 1.8 million vehicles.

Boeing BA.N dropped after Goldman Sachs removed the aerospace company from its "conviction list".

Meanwhile, Citigroup C.N advanced after Wells Fargo raised its price target for the bank to $70 from $60. Wells analyst Mike Mayo also said Citi was his top pick among large banks in 2024, and he expects the stock to double to $100+ over the next three years.

Crypto-related stocks such as MicroStrategy MSTR.O gained as bitcoin pierced above $45,000 for the first time since April 2022 on optimism around the possible approval of exchange-traded spot bitcoin funds.

Fed's Pivot https://tmsnrt.rs/4824BIT

