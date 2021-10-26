US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures hit record highs as investors eye tech earnings

By Devik Jain

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow futures hit record highs on Tuesday as Facebook rose after its quarterly results and a share buyback plan, turning the spotlight on its technology peers set to report later in the day.

Facebook Inc FB.O rose 2.5% in premarket trading even as the social media giant warned that Apple Inc's AAPL.O new privacy changes would weigh on its digital business in the current quarter. The company announced $50 billion in share buybacks, while posting a 17% rise in third-quarter profit.

Shares of Twitter Inc TWTR.N, which also generates revenue by selling digital ads, added 1.4% ahead of its results on Tuesday.

Eyes are also on quarterly updates from Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O after market close, with focus on how Google's ad revenue fares. Their shares, coupled with other growth names Amazon.com AMZN.O and Apple, were up between 0.1% and 1.5%.

United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N gained 4.5% after the delivery firm reported a 23% rise in quarterly profit, bolstered by high e-commerce demand.

Some stellar earnings reports have helped drive the Dow .DJI and the S&P 500 .SPX to record highs, lifting investor sentiment in October after concerns around inflation, the Fed's tapering and the China Evergrande crisis rattled markets last month.

Earnings at S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 34.8% year-on-year for the third quarter, with market participants assessing how companies are navigating supply-chain bottlenecks, labor shortages and inflationary pressures.

At 6:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 129 points, or 0.36%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 18.25 points, or 0.4%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 86.5 points, or 0.56%.

On the economic data front, consumer confidence data for October is due at 10 a.m. ET.

Gains in economically sensitive industrials Boeing Co BA.N and Caterpillar Inc CAT.N provided the biggest boost to futures tracking the blue-chip Dow 1YMcv1.

General Electric Co GE.N rose 1.6% after the industrial conglomerate raised its full-year earnings forecast, while diversified manufacturer 3M Co MMM.N slipped 0.8% as it tightened its annual profit outlook, citing disruptions in its supply chain network.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O slipped 0.3%, a day after the electric-carmaker surpassed $1 trillion in market value after landing its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz.

Chipmakers Texas Instruments TXN.O and Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.O and payments company Visa Inc V.N were also slated to report results later in the day.

