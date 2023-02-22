US Markets
US STOCKS-S&P closes lower as Fed minutes fail to halt losing run

February 22, 2023 — 04:00 pm EST

Written by David French for Reuters ->

By David French

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 .SPX extended its losing streak to four sessions as Wall Street closed broadly down on Wednesday, with traders cautious despite the latest guidance on rate policy from the U.S. central bank showing few surprises.

There was also solid backing though for the belief that the risks of high inflation remained a "key factor" that would shape monetary policy and further rate hikes would be necessary until it was controlled.

Such messaging carried few surprises versus what the Fed and its governors have been communicating in recent weeks, and stocks were broadly steady in the wake of the minutes' release, after choppy trading prior to their publication.

However, a general weakening in the final hour of trading pushed benchmarks back into the red.

"It's clear that the Fed is determined to keep on with its rate-hiking campaign, and they are going to do it even as recession risks grow," said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"And that's why, after digesting the minutes, you saw markets softening a little bit."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 5.82 points, or 0.15%, to end at 3,991.52 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 16.23 points, or 0.14%, to 11,508.54. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 76.01 points, or 0.23%, to 33,053.58.

Despite the declines on Wednesday, the falls were not as sharp as the previous day, which was the worst daily performance posted by markets in 2023. Tuesday's drop wiped out the Dow Jones Industrial's .DJI advances so far this year.

"We'll see what happens with equities, but I think downward momentum should lead over the next couple of weeks," said OANDA's Moya.

Most of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell, with energy .SPNY and real estate .SPLRCR among the poorest performers.

The energy index has finished lower for seven straight sessions, as commodity prices have come under pressure from investor concerns over future economic growth and fuel demand. O/R

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Medha Singh in Bengaluru and David French in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

