US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips, but benchmark on track for 7th week of gains

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 edged lower Friday afternoon after Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said it was too soon to be talking about rate cuts, but the S&P 500 was still on track for a seventh straight week of gains.

That would be the benchmark index's longest weekly winning streak since September 2017.

Stocks rallied this week after the Fed in its policy statement Wednesday signaled lower borrowing costs in 2024.

The real estate sector .SPLRCR was down the most of the S&P 500 sectors on the day, followed by utilities .SPLRCU, with both groups giving back some of their big gains tied to the Fed statement.

An index of semiconductors .SOX was up 0.4% and is up about 9% for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 53.06 points, or 0.14%, to 37,195.29, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 8.42 points, or 0.18%, to 4,711.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 34.89 points, or 0.24%, to 14,796.45.

The expiry of quarterly derivatives contracts tied to stocks, index options and futures, also known as "triple witching", could potentially add to market volatility late in the day.

Shares of Costco WholesaleCOST.O rose 4.4% after the retailer topped Wall Street estimates for first-quarter results due to demand for cheaper groceries.

Earlier on Friday, a survey showed domestic business activity picked up in December amid rising orders and demand for workers, which could further help to allay fears of a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the fourth quarter.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.43-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.72-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 48 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 149 new highs and 69 new lows.

