US STOCKS-S&P 500 set to open higher ahead of Powell testimony

By Devik Jain and Medha Singh

June 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 was set to open within 1% of its peak on Tuesday as investors looked to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks for clues on how the central bank is balancing inflation risk with its promise to ensure a full jobs market recovery.

In his prepared remarks released late Monday afternoon, Powell said inflation has "increased notably in recent months" but regarded the recent jump as likely to fade. The Fed chief is due to speak before Congress at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

"The Fed, and particularly Powell, are going to continue to talk to the transitory nature of inflation," said Tony Minopoli, chief investment officer at Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors in Connecticut.

"We are at this inflection point where employment is getting better and we move from a stimulus-driven economic situation to a more traditional, consumer-led growth."

U.S. stocks rebounded on Monday after the Fed's hawkish tone on the back of improving economic data triggered a sharp profit booking last week on the companies touted as "re-opening" stocks.

Still, energy .SPNY, financials <.SPSY> and other economically sensitive stocks have far outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the blue-chip Dow .DJI indexes year-to-date.

"We are approaching at least the peak of the V-shaped economic recovery and that's a more challenging time as we have to think of what that means for growth and corporate earnings and incremental policy support," said David Riley, chief investment strategist, BlueBay Asset Management.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 37 points, or 0.11%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 5.75 points, or 0.14%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 26.25 points, or 0.19%.

Crypto stocks including miners Riot Blockchain RIOT.O, Marathon Patent Group MARA.O, Ebang International EBON.O and MicroStrategy Inc MSTR.O fell between 4.4% and 7% as China's crackdown on bitcoin mining expanded to the province of Sichuan.

Sanderson Farms SAFM.O jumped 11.3% as J.P. Morgan raised its price target on the stock after a source told Reuters that the chicken producer was exploring a sale.

