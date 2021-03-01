US STOCKS-S&P 500 rallies, on track for best one-day rise since June

By Noel Randewich

March 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 surged on Monday and was headed for its biggest one-day gain since June as bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while developments on COVID-19 vaccines and fiscal stimulus bolstered expectations of a swift economic recovery.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N rose almost 1% as it began shipping its single-dose vaccine after it became the third authorized COVID-19 vaccine in the United States over the weekend.

President Joe Biden scored his first legislative win as the House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday. The bill now moves to the Senate.

U.S. bond yields eased after a swift rise last month on expectations of accelerated inflation due to bets on an economic rebound. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield dipped to 1.453% after hitting a one-year high of 1.614%. US/

"The sentiment is risk-on with more investors showing interest towards cyclical stocks while a positive vaccination drive and better macro numbers are hinting towards a better growth environment," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT in Atlanta.

New data showed U.S. manufacturing activity increased to a three-year high in February amid an acceleration in new orders.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors rallied more than 1%, led by financials .SPSY and industrials .SPLRCI, both up over 3%.

Apple AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Facebook Inc FB.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O bounced back after a selloff last week in tech stocks.

The S&P 500's rebound from its 50-day moving average, touched after Friday's decline, is a bullish sign that is adding to investors' enthusiasm, said CFRA Research Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall.

"It's a positive signal, at least in the near term, that the recent weakness has dissipated," Stovall said.

In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.3% at 31,643.25 points, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained 2.55% to 3,908.39.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 2.8% to 13,561.22.

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N and American Airlines AAL.O each gained about 1%.

Boeing Co BA.N jumped 5.9% after United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O ordered 25 new 737 MAX aircraft and moved up the delivery of others as it prepares to replace aging jets and meet expected post-pandemic growth in demand.

Warren Buffett's enthusiasm for the future of the United States and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N has not been dimmed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to his annual letter to investors. Berkshire's shares rose 3.8%.

Perrigo Co Plc PRGO.N jumped 7.5% as the consumer healthcare products company said it would sell its underperforming generic drugs business for $1.55 billion.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 4.50-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.60-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 47 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 172 new highs and 16 new lows.

