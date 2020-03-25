US STOCKS-S&P 500 rallies for second day as investors await economic aid package

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rallied for a second straight session on Wednesday as the U.S. Senate appeared to near a vote on a $2 trillion package to support businesses and households devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 482.38 points, or 2.33%, to 21,187.29, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 27.66 points, or 1.13%, to 2,474.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 33.56 points, or 0.45%, to 7,384.30.

