US STOCKS-S&P 500 rallies for second day as investors await economic aid package

Noel Randewich Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

The S&P 500 rallied for a second straight session on Wednesday as the U.S. Senate appeared to near a vote on a $2 trillion package to support businesses and households devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 482.38 points, or 2.33%, to 21,187.29, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 27.66 points, or 1.13%, to 2,474.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 33.56 points, or 0.45%, to 7,384.30.

