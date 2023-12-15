US STOCKS-S&P 500 posts longest weekly winning streak since 2017; finishes flat on day

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended a choppy session little changed on Friday but registered a seventh straight week of gains in its longest winning streak since 2017 after this week's dovish pivot by the Federal Reserve.

Stocks rallied after the Fed in its policy statement Wednesday signaled lower borrowing costs in 2024. An index of semiconductors .SOX rose 9.1% for the week, its biggest weekly percentage gain since May.

"I don't know if we're going to get whatever is considered a Santa Claus rally, but it looks like all things being considered, we could drift higher from here."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 56.81 points, or 0.15%, to 37,305.16, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 0.36 points, or 0.01%, to 4,719.19 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 52.36 points, or 0.35%, to 14,813.92.

For the week, the Dow gained 2.9%, the Nasdaq climbed 2.8% and the S&P 500 added 2.5%.

The day also marked the expiry of quarterly derivatives contracts tied to stocks, index options and futures, also known as "triple witching."

Shares of Costco WholesaleCOST.O jumped 4.4% after the retailer topped Wall Street estimates for first-quarter results due to demand for cheaper groceries.

Earlier on Friday, a survey showed domestic business activity picked up in December amid rising orders and demand for workers, which could further help to allay fears of a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the fourth quarter.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.00-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.54-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 50 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 180 new highs and 85 new lows.

