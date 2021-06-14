US Markets
US STOCKS-S&P 500 opens near record high as focus shifts to Fed meet

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

June 14 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened near an all-time high on Monday as focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting this week, where the central bank is expected to maintain its accommodative stance on monetary policy.

The S&P 500 .SPX fell 0.9 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 4248.31​.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 7.1 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34472.52, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 14.0 points, or 0.10%, to 14083.467 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

