US STOCKS-S&P 500 opens near record high as focus shifts to Fed meet

June 14 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened near an all-time high on Monday as focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting this week, where the central bank is expected to maintain its accommodative stance on monetary policy.

The S&P 500 .SPX fell 0.9 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 4248.31​.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 7.1 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34472.52, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 14.0 points, or 0.10%, to 14083.467 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

