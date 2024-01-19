US STOCKS-S&P 500 notches first record high close in 2 years on AI bets

By Noel Randewich and Johann M Cherian

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 .SPX posted a record high close on Friday for the first time in two years, fueled by a rally in chipmakers and other heavyweight technology stocks on optimism around artificial intelligence.

The benchmark's close confirmed that the S&P 500 has been in a bull market since it closed at its low on Oct. 12, 2022, according to one measure which also puts that date as the end of a bear market.

The S&P 500 lost nearly 25% in a selloff between its record high close of 4,796.56 on Jan. 3, 2022 and its low in October 2022.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 58.02 points, or 1.21%, to end at 4,838.96 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 251.51 points, or 1.70%, to 15,310.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 384.15 points, or 1.03%, to 37,852.76.

"It really is an encouraging day in terms of the action, and 4,800 certainly has been a key level which has been difficult to surmount. So if we continue to move in this direction, that's going to be a very positive sentiment sign," said Lisa Erickson, head of public markets at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

Semiconductor stocks Qualcomm QCOM.O, Marvell Technology MRVL.O, Nvidia NVDA.O and Microchip Technology MCHP.O gained after server maker Super Micro ComputerSMCI.O lifted its second-quarter profit forecast, sending its shares soaring.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX and S&P 500 information technology sector index .SPLRCT hit record highs.

Microsoft MSFT.O and Apple AAPL.O, the world's two most valuable companies, also rose.

Chipmaker stocks have gained since Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest contract chipmaker, on Wednesday said it saw booming demand for high-end chips used in AI.

After surging through December, Wall Street treaded water in recent weeks as investors reined in expectations the Federal Reserve would start cutting interest rates as soon as March.

Interest rate traders now see a 52% chance of a March rate cut, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Stock investors were also cheered on Friday by the University of Michigan's preliminary surveyshowing consumer sentiment improved in January to its highest level since the summer of 2021.

Travelers CosTRV.Njumped after the insurer's fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, while State StreetSTT.Nadvanced after the lender reported record net inflows in its Global Advisors unit in the fourth quarter.

Spirit AirlinesSAVE.Nrebounded from losses earlier this week as it assessed options to refinance its 2025 debt maturities amid concerns over the airline's ability to remain afloat.

iRobotIRBT.Oslumped after a report said the European Union's competition watchdog plans to block Amazon.com's AMZN.O $1.4-billion acquisition of the robot vacuum maker.

