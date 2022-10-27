US Markets

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq slide, but Dow ends higher on mixed earnings picture

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted losses on Thursday, as investors contended with solid economic data and a mixed bag of corporate earnings.

       NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq
posted losses on Thursday, as investors contended with solid
economic data and a mixed bag of corporate earnings.
    The price-weighted Dow advanced, held aloft by industrials
<.SPLRCI>, while weakness in market-moving tech and
tech-adjacent megacaps depressed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in the
wake of downbeat quarterly results and dour guidance.
    "It’s very much a bifurcated market, a tale of two cities,"
said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist Ingalls & Snyder
in New York.
    "There's lot of pressure on tech and tech-plus names, higher
growth names," Ghriskey added. "On the flipside you’re seeing a
lot of strength in other sectors, in particular consumer
staples, energy, financials, industrials and utilities." 
    Meta Platforms  plunged 24.6% after the Facebook
parent followed the trend set by Microsoft Corp  and
Alphabet Inc  by providing gloomy forward guidance.
    But heavy equipment maker Caterpillar Inc  reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit, sending its shares
jumping 7.7% and providing the most muscle to the Dow's advance.
    A third-quarter GDP reading showing the U.S. economy
returned to growth in the July-Sept period, along with steady
quarterly core inflation helped take the sting out of earnings.
    Investors continue to scan the economic horizon for evidence
that the barrage of aggressive interest rate hikes from the
Federal Reserve, begun in March, are beginning to have the
desired effect by cooling down the economy.
    While a 75 basis point rate hike at the conclusion of its
Nov. 1-2 policy meeting is all but assured, the likelihood of a
smaller, 50 basis point hike in December was 55%, according to
CME's FedWatch tool. 
    "The overriding theme is really the Fed. The Fed is going to
control the direction of this market over the coming months,"
Ghriskey added. 
    The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 194.17 points,
or 0.61%, to 32,033.28, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 23.3 points, or
0.61%, to 3,807.3 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped
178.32 points, or 1.63%, to 10,792.68.
    Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, industrials had
the biggest percentage gain, with communication services
<.SPLRCL>, weighed by Meta, down the most.
    Third-quarter reporting season forges ahead at full speed,
with 227 of the companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of
those, 74% have beaten consensus estimates.
    Analysts now see aggregate S&P earnings growth of 2.5%, down
from 4.5% at the beginning of October.
    "In general we’ve seen earnings come in at or slightly above
expectations," Ghriskey said. "But those expectations have been
lowered throughout the quarter." 
    McDonald's Corp  gained 3.3% after the fast food
chain beat quarterly same-store sales estimates. 
        Shares of Southwest Airlines Co  rose 2.7% after
the carrier's quarterly profit topped consensus estimates. 
    Shares of Amazon.com  dropped more than 19% in
post-market trading after the company provided a disappointing
sales forecast.
        Shares of Apple Inc  slid more than 5% in
after-hours trading after the gadget maker beat revenue and
profit estimates, but reported light iPhone sales.
    Intel Corp  rose as much 7% before paring gains post
market, even after cutting its annual revenue forecast.
    Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.18-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.10-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
    The S&P 500 posted 23 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 93 new highs and 119 new lows.  
    Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.36 billion shares, compared
with the 11.59 billion average over the last 20 trading days.
