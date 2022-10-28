US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to open lower after Amazon, Apple warnings

By Amruta Khandekar

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set to open lower on Friday as gloomy forecasts from megacaps Amazon and Apple outweighed data that showed U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in September.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O joined other Big Tech firms that have disappointed investors this week by predicting a slowdown in sales growth for the holiday season amid a hit to purchasing power of consumers. Shares tumbled 13.8% in premarket trade.

If the losses hold to the end of the session, about $155 billion was set to be wiped out from its market value.

Apple Inc AAPL.O cautioned revenue growth could see some pressure in the December quarter but shares edged 0.2% higher as the iPhone maker's fourth-quarter results showed some resilience.

Shares of other megacap tech companies such as Microsoft MSFT.O and Google-parent Alphabet GOOGL.O, which reported downbeat earnings earlier this week, were mixed.

Tech sector earnings were viewed as a major test of the strength of corporate America in the face of decades-high inflation. Their dismal results and warnings have added to fears of a looming recession from aggressive interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Data showed underlying inflation pressures continued to bubble, even as U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in September.

The Commerce Department's core Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, climbed 5.1% in September compared to an expected 5.2% rise year-on-year when stripped of volatile food and energy costs.

The report briefly assuaged worries about the pace of rate hikes, but did not change any expectations of another jumbo-sized 75 basis-point increase in November. FEDWATCH

For December, however, traders are largely expecting a 50 basis-point increase.

"If you're a Fed pivot believer, then you didn't see anything in these numbers to scare you off," said Matthew Tuttle, Chief Executive of Tuttle Capital Management in Connecticut.

"I wouldn't be shocked to see S&P 500 make a run and turn green here. I don't know if the Nasdaq can, given Amazon's weight. Bottom line is these numbers, if you're bullish, do nothing to dissuade you."

At 9:01 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 49 points, or 0.15%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 12.5 points, or 0.33%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 84 points, or 0.75%.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI is up for the fourth straight week, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC tracked weekly losses.

Intel Corp INTC.O was a bright spot, up 5.5% after the chipmaker cut its capital spending forecast, helping ease pressure on Dow futures.

T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O rose 3.1% after the telecoms giant raised its annual forecast for wireless subscriber additions.

Twitter TWTR.N was set to be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange after Tesla TSLA.O chief Elon Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Shares of Tesla were down 0.1%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Medha Singh; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)

