US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set for lower open after jobs data; Apple slips

By Johann M Cherian and Shristi Achar A

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on track for a lower open on Thursday after a jobs report indicated resilience in the labor market, tempering expectations on how early interest-rate cuts could begin.

Wall Street stumbled in the first two sessions of 2024, with the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX notching its worst two-day performance since late October as investors booked profits after a blistering rally last year.

Bets that the Federal Reserve could start reducing interest rates this year had driven much of the gains towards the end of 2023, though the latest minutes from the central bank's December policy meeting did not offer many clues on when the easing might commence.

Traders see a 66.4% chance for at least a 25-basis point (bps) rate cut in March and a near 95% probability for May, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

An ADP National Employment report showed U.S. private employers hired more workers than expected in December, pointing to persistent strength in the labor market that should continue to sustain the economy.

"This plays into the hands of whoever is expecting a soft landing. But let's not forget that we've had a big rally so what we're seeing, what we saw in the past couple of days, was a technical adjustment."

Separately, a Labor Department report showed Americans filing for state unemployment claims stood at 202,000 in the previous week, lower than expectations of 216,000 claims.

Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasury tenors rose after the data, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR climbing to 3.987%. US/

In company news, Apple AAPL.O slid 1.2% in premarket trading after brokerage Piper Sandler downgraded the iPhone maker to "neutral" from "overweight", days after Barclays also cut its rating.

Micron TechnologyMU.O rose 0.5% after brokerage Piper Sandler upgraded its recommendation on the chipmaker to "overweight" from "neutral".

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 83 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 2.25 points, or 0.05%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 69 points, or 0.42%.

Among other movers, Mobileye GlobalMBLY.O sank 27.9% after forecasting preliminary fiscal 2024 revenue below estimates as the autonomous driving tech company expects its customers to pull back on orders as they clear excess inventory.

Dow component Walgreens Boots AllianceWBA.O added 0.9% after reporting better-than-expected profit for the first quarter on strength in its pharmacy operations.

Sportswear makers Nike NKE.N and Foot Locker FL.N shed 1.2% and 2.1%, respectively, after UK retailer JD SportsJD.L lowered its annual profit forecast.

MattelMAT.O dropped 1.4% after brokerage Roth MKM downgraded the Barbie doll maker to "neutral".

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.