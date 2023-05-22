US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq rise as investors await debt ceiling talks

By Saeed Azhar and Shreyashi Sanyal

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC rose modestly on Monday, helped by gains in Alphabet and Meta Platforms, although some investors refrained from big bets ahead of a fresh round of talks about raising the U.S. debt ceiling.

U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy were set to meet on Monday to discuss raising the federal debt ceiling, just 10 days before the United States could face an unprecedented default.

"The market is in a holding pattern," said Nadia Lovell, senior U.S. equity strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management in New York.

"We have to see how this debt ceiling stuff goes and the resumption of negotiation around that. Also people are waiting to hear more from the Fed."

Comments by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Monday that the Federal Reserve may still need to raise its benchmark interest rate by another half-point this year pushed up the U.S. dollar.

Investors will look for clues on the monetary policy path from a slew of Fed speakers and key data points this week such as the April personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index and durable goods.

The PCE index reading, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is due on Friday.

Technology-related stocks lifted the market, with Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O rising 2.2% and Meta Platforms Inc META.O up 1.7%.

"As debt ceiling drama intensifies mega-cap tech stocks have become Wall Street's new favorite defensive trade," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Apple Inc AAPL.O fell 0.5% after Loop Capital downgraded the iPhone maker's stock to "hold" from "buy," its first rating cut in five months according to Refinitiv data.

Regional banking stocks were lifted by news that PacWest BancorpPACW.O has agreed to sell a portfolio of 74 real estate construction loans to a subsidiary of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc KW.N.

Pacwest shares surged 21.5%, Lender Western Alliance WAL.N rose 7% and Comerica Inc CMA.N climbed 3.3%.

Shares of larger lenders were subdued, with JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N down 0.7%, despite the company saying its will rise $3 billion as interest payments increase from its purchase of failed First Republic Bank this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 106.01 points, or 0.32%, to 33,320.62; the S&P 500 .SPX gained 5.51 points, or 0.13%, to 4,197.49; and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 64.21 points, or 0.51%, at 12,722.11.

Dow component Chevron Corp > dipped 0.7% after the oil major said it would acquire PDC Energy Inc PDCE.O in an all-stock transaction for $7.6 billion, including debt.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.90-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.99-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 18 new 52-week highs and nine new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 76 new highs and 69 new lows.

Rates and inflation Rates and inflation https://tmsnrt.rs/3U8HdD2

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar in New York; additional reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Maju Samuel and Richard Chang)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 347 908-6341; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.