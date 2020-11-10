US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq retreat as investors sell tech stocks

By Medha Singh and Shivani Kumaresan

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of some Big Tech companies that have benefited most from the pandemic.

Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Facebook Inc FB.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, which have flourished from this year's work-from-home shift and powered Wall Street to new heights, extended Monday's losses and pulled the tech-heavy Nasdaq down about 1.3%.

The tech .SPLRCT, communication services .SPLRCL and consumer discretionary indexes .SPLRCD dropped sharply as investors moved to sectors expected to benefit from a full reopening of the economy, such as energy .SPNY, industrials .SPLRCI and materials .SPLRCM.

"We are seeing a rotation away from growth areas, in particular tech and communication services, mainly because investors want to gravitate more toward the groups that have been under performers until now," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Value-linked stocks .IVX, which tend to outperform coming out of a recession, added 0.8%, while growth stocks .IGX fell 1%.

The main U.S. indexes hit new peaks on Monday as encouraging data from a late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial spurred bets of a swift economic recovery next year. Democrat Joe Biden's projected victory in the U.S. presidential election also added to the market cheer.

"Although great news, it's just a plan and we need to see some practical things around it like how (the vaccine) is going to roll out, who's going to get it," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist, TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

Biden hailed the progress on the vaccine, but urged caution saying it would be "many more months" before widespread vaccination is available. Meanwhile, daily new U.S. cases topped 100,000 for the sixth straight day.

The apparent breakthrough in a coronavirus vaccine weakens the case for another large U.S. fiscal stimulus bill, but relief is still needed for struggling businesses, investors said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last week argued for a smaller coronavirus stimulus package following data showing a drop in unemployment rate in October.

At 11:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 180.15 points, or 0.62%, at 29,338.12, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 9.76 points, or 0.27%, at 3,540.74. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 148.07 points, or 1.26%, at 11,565.71.

Amgen Inc AMGN.O gained 3.8% after its asthma drug, being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca AZN.L, met the main goal of a late-stage study.

Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O topped gainers on the S&P 500 with a 7.3% jump after the cosmetics store chain signed a long-term deal with Target Corp TGT.N to open its own stores at the big box retailer's locations. Target gained 2.0%.

Apple Inc AAPL.O edged higher ahead of an event later in the day where it is expected to unveil new Mac computers using its own in-house processor chips.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.58-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.28-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 18 new lows.

