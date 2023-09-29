US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq gain as softer PCE data supports rate-pause hopes

By Shashwat Chauhan and Shristi Achar A

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Friday after a softer-than-expected reading on a crucial inflation metric kept alive hopes of a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate hikes, though all three main Wall Street indexes were on track for quarterly declines.

A Commerce Department report showed the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, considered to be the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, climbed 0.4% in August month-on-month, against estimates of a 0.5% rise.

"The data shows that we continue to see more steady progress on core inflation," said David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation.

"It's not (at) 2% but still a big improvement versus where it was. That really keeps a lid on yields overall."

Traders' bets on the benchmark rate remaining unchanged in November and December stood at 85% and 67%, respectively, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The yield on two-year and 10-year Treasury notes US2YT=RR, US10YT=RR declined, leading growth stocks including Apple AAPL.O, Microsoft MSFT.O, Tesla TSLA.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O and Nvidia NVDA.O to advance between 0.7% and 2.3%.

Consumer discretionary .SPLRCDled gains among the major S&P 500 sectors, rising 0.9%.

Meanwhile, the rate-sensitive real estate .SPLRCR sector was on track to be the worst hit.

At 11:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 66.49 points, or 0.20%, at 33,599.85, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 4.75 points, or 0.11%, at 4,304.45, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 72.08 points, or 0.55%, at 13,273.36.

Fueling market volatility concerns, investors gauged the prospects of averting a government shutdown as the Democratic-led Senate forged ahead on Thursday with a bipartisan stopgap, while the House began voting on partisan Republican spending bills.

Traders would also lookout for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund as a potential source of additional volatility, as the $16 billion fund is expected to reset its options positions on Friday.

Among individual stocks, Nike NKE.N jumped 6.0% after the sportswear maker posted a better-than-expected first-quarter profit.

Shares of sporting goods retailers Foot Locker FL.N and Dick's Sporting Goods DKS.N added 2.7% and 1.6%, respectively.

CarnivalCCL.N reversed early gains to drop 4.5% after the cruise operator's lingering cost pressures outweighed its upbeat forecast.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.74-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.54-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 109 new lows.

