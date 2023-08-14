US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq gain as Nvidia leads megacap growth stocks higher

By Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Monday as chipmaker Nvidia spearheaded gains among megacap growth stocks while investors also awaited earning reports from U.S. retail giants and economic data later in the week.

Shares of Nvidia NVDA.O rose 5.4%, pushing the information technology index .SPLRCT up 1.4% at the top of the S&P 500 sectoral gainers.

Other megacap growth stocks including Alphabet GOOGL.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O also rose over 1%, while chipmaker Micron Technology MU.O gained 4.9%.

"It's the first day in a while that tech has really significantly outperformed. I think that's indicative of the fact that you have this blockbuster Nvidia report coming up and that could support the tech market pretty substantially," said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors in New York.

Nvidia, which has been at the center of an AI-driven rally in tech stocks this year, is due to report quarterly results next week. Morgan Stanley on Monday named the company as its top pick.

"People are trying to get ahead of earnings because if you remember last quarter, the results were so far outside the realm of what anyone was expecting," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC.

Market focus this week will be on quarterly earnings from major U.S. retailers including Walmart WMT.N and Target TGT.N. Economic data expected includes retail sales for July that will shape expectations for the direction for U.S. interest rates.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost ground in August after hotter-than-expected U.S. producer prices data last week drove up U.S. Treasury yields and weighed on rate-sensitive growth stocks.

Traders see a nearly 89% chance that the Fed will keep its interest rates unchanged next month, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

Keeping a lid onglobal marketsentiment were concerns about China's highly leveraged property sector after the country's top private property developer, Country Garden, sought to delay payment on a private onshore bond for the first time.

At 12:05 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 17.88 points, or 0.05%, at 35,299.28, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 17.91 points, or 0.40%, at 4,481.96, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 93.52 points, or 0.69%, at 13,738.36.

AMC Entertainment common shares AMC.N fell 34.1% after a Delaware judge approved the theater chain's revised stockholder settlement on Friday. The company's preferred stock APE.N rose 17.1%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries HE.N shares plunged nearly 40% to more than 13-year lows amid growing scrutiny over whether the utility company's equipment played any role in the deadly wildfires that burnt through the coastal Maui town of Lahaina.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.72-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.51-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and nine new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 40 new highs and 158 new lows.

Big Tech stocks vs broader markets in 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/3E11Nhz

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Maju Samuel)

