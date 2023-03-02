US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slip as yields stay high, Tesla slides

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

10-yr Treasury yield holds above 4%

Tesla slides after investor day

Weekly jobless claims data at 8:30 a.m. ET

Futures: Dow up 0.27%, S&P off 0.28%, Nasdaq down 0.42%

Adds comment, updates prices

March 2 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Thursday as the 10-year Treasury yield held above 4% on bets of tighter monetary policy for a longer period, while Tesla sank after it gave few details on its affordable electric vehicle.

After a lackluster performance in February, Wall Street indexes kicked off March on a volatile note as fresh evidence of persistent price pressures and comments from Federal Reserve policymakers fueled worries about the U.S. central bank staying hawkish for longer.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR - the benchmark for global borrowing costs - raced further above the 4% level on Thursday to touch a fresh four-month high of 4.014%.

Meanwhile, the 2-year yield US2YT=RR eased slightly from 15-year highs hit earlier in the session. US/

"Market today is really similar to the market over the last few weeks, with stocks taking their cue from the bond market, particularly the 10-year Treasury yield, as it tends to put pressure on the market multiple," said Jack Albin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital.

"Investors are just reassessing the Fed's tightening program."

A Labor Department report at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show initial jobless claims rose to 195,000 in the week ended Feb. 25, after it climbed to 192,000 in the previous week.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC fell on Wednesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing contracted for a fourth straight month in February, although raw material prices increased last month.

Traders of futures tied to the Fed's policy rate saw about an even chance that the rate will get to a range of 5.5%-5.75% by September, from the current range of 4.5% to 4.75%. FEDWATCH

U.S. monthly payrolls and consumer prices data in the coming days will offer investors more clues on the path of rates heading into the Fed's March 21-22 meeting, where it is currently expected to raise rates by 25 basis points.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O fell 6.1% in premarket trading after Chief Executive Elon Musk and team's four-hour presentation failed to impress investors with few details on its plan to unveil an affordable electric vehicle.

Salesforce Inc CRM.N soared 15.7% after the cloud-based software firm forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates and doubled its share buyback to $20 billion. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that activist investor Elliott Management has candidates to Salesforce's board.

Macy's Inc M.N jumped 8.2% after the department store operator forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimates.

Silvergate Capital SI.N slumped 35.3% after the cryptocurrency-focused lender delayed its annual report and said it was evaluating its ability to operate as a going concern.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Anil D'Silva)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.