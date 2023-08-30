US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq futures dip with more economic data on tap

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Futures: Dow flat, S&P down 0.17%, Nasdaq down 0.27%

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dipped on Wednesday as investors remained cautious in a data-heavy week, awaiting hints of the state of the economy and the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Multiple data points are set for release this week, with the personal consumption expenditures price index due on Thursday and non-farm payrolls on Friday.

Before that, the ADP National Employment report is scheduled for release at 8:15 a.m. and the second estimate for the second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) is due 15 minutes later.

"Data is king right now in terms of market sentiment," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown in a note.

"A raft of other figures will be picked through today to see if the information backs up expectations that central bank policymakers will leave rates unchanged."

Those hopes got a fillip on Tuesday after data releases, especially one showing a drop in monthly job openings, and along with gains in mega-cap stocks, helped Wall Street end sharply higher.

However, rising 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR, last up at 4.14%, dragged on growth stocks on Wednesday, with Tesla's TSLA.O 1.3% drop leading the declines before the bell.

Further weighing on sentiment, China defended its business practices after U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said American firms had told her it had become "uninvestible."

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies including PDD Holdings PDD.O, JD.com JD.O, Baidu BIDU.O and Alibaba BABA.N fell between 1.5% and 2.4%.

At 5:24 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 9 points, or 0.03%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 7.5 points, or 0.17%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 42 points, or 0.27%.

Shares of HP IncHPQ.N slid 8.5% premarket as the personal computer maker trimmed its annual forecast due to slowing demand.

Rite AidRAD.N dropped 8.1% after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the drug retailer due to increased risk from restructuring.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.